Moody's assigns A2 to St. Louis (City of) MO Airport Enterprise's Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2022A (AMT); outlook is stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A2 rating to St. Louis (City of) MO Airport Enterprise's $15.2 million Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (AMT) (St. Louis Lambert International Airport). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the A2 rating on $529 million parity airport revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 airport revenue bond rating benefits from the airport's solid position in the St. Louis MO-IL service area and the support that the region's below-average employment volatility provides to the share of O&D enplanements at the airport, both of which underpin consistent airport revenue generation. Enplanements are currently recovering in line with the national average. Moody's expects that the airport's stable and low costs to airlines will continue to attract a mix of service providers, including ultra-low-cost carriers, which will support the airport's return to revenue stability.

The airport's declining debt service profile and strong liquidity position of more than 600 days cash on hand as of June 30, 2021, along with unused federal relief funds will support coverage ratios near 1.3x and low leverage metrics.

On balance, demographic trends such as year-over-year out-migration from the St. Louis area, carrier concentration, and relatively narrow coverage ratios compared to peers are constraining factors to the rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of narrow but satisfactory coverage metrics close to 1.3x, low airline costs per enplanement, and that the airport will maintain its solid liquidity position and its trend of declining leverage. Additionally, Moody's expects strong enplanement growth in the next 12-18 months as enplanements are recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Debt service coverage ratios on a net revenue basis sustained at or above 1.5x

- Sustainable enplanement growth coupled with continued reductions in CPE beyond pre-pandemic levels- A reversal in demographic trends or increased economic dynamism that would support higher, consistent, long-term enplanement growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowing financial margins resulting in debt service coverage ratios consistently falling below 1.1x

- A reduction in liquidity below 500 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net airport revenues, including a portion of Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) revenues up to 125% of PFC-eligible debt service. The debt service reserve account (DSRA) is funded at the lesser of 10% of proceeds, 125% of average annual debt service, or maximum annual debt service. The Series 2022A (AMT) bonds DSRA will be funded with cash from the bond proceeds.

The debt service stabilization fund (DSSF) is funded to an amount equal to 35% of maximum annual debt service. Under the current Use Agreement, $13.7 million will be withdrawn from the DSSF to be applied to the debt service annually, to mitigate rates. The Comptroller for the City of St. Louis may opt to reduce or eliminate the DSSF if the debt service coverage exceeds 1.60x on a net revenue basis for three consecutive fiscal years, upon request of the Airport Commission.

The rate covenant provides for sum sufficient debt service coverage, plus funding of the DSRF and DSSF. In order to issue additional bonds, net revenues for any period of 12 consecutive months of the 18 months preceding the issuance of additional bonds must equal at least 1.25x aggregate adjusted debt service and Management must demonstrate that net revenues will equal at least 1.25x aggregate adjusted debt service for the three fiscal years after issuance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2022A (AMT) bonds will be used to (i) refund and defease the Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 (AMT) (Lambert-St. Louis International Airport), (ii) fund the debt service reserve account, and (iii) pay issuance costs.

PROFILE

The city is a constitutional charter city and political subdivision of the State of Missouri. St. Louis Lambert International Airport is owned by the City and operated by the Airport Authority of the city. The Airport Authority was created by ordinance of the Board of Aldermen and consists of the St. Louis Airport Commission, the Airport's Chief Executive Officer and other managers and personnel required to operate the Airport. Airport management makes planning, development and management decisions and the Airport Commission oversees them.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019

