Moody's assigns A2 to State Development & Investment Corp's guaranteed notes

Hong Kong, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed notes to be drawn down under the USD3 billion guaranteed medium-term note program issued by Rongshi International Finance Limited and guaranteed by State Development & Investment Corp., Ltd. (SDIC, A2 stable).

The proceeds will be used for refinancing, overseas project construction and general corporate purposes.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The proposed notes will not materially increase SDIC's overall debt level because the proceeds will largely be used for refinancing," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, and also Moody's International Lead Analyst for SDIC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 senior unsecured rating of the proposed notes reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SDIC.

SDIC's A2 issuer rating is primarily driven by (1) the company's standalone credit profile, as illustrated by its baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); and (2) Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of support from and very high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable), which provides a four-notch uplift to the company's final rating.

The very high likelihood of government support reflects (1) SDIC's 100% ownership by the Chinese government; (2) the company's status as a national policy investment company and its close links with the central government; (3) the high importance of the company's core investments; (4) the company's role in implementing state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms; and (5) the large portfolio of investment funds managed by the company for central and local government agencies.

The very high dependence level reflects the fact that SDIC and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

SDIC's baa3 BCA is underpinned by the company's diversified business portfolio, the strong market positions of its key business segments — such as in the power generation, ports, financial services and natural resources sectors, its good track record of active asset recycling, and strong access to liquidity.

However, the company's BCA is constrained by its modest financial profile, large investment and capital spending plan, and the execution risks related to its developments in new areas.

The A2 issuer rating of SDIC also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

SDIC has a diversified investment portfolio of assets and has limited exposure to environmental and social risks.

In terms of governance risk, we take into consideration that SDIC is wholly owned by the Chinese central government, which supervises the company's key business decisions and operations. Being a non-listed entity, SDIC has moderate information transparency. However, this risk is partly mitigated by the fact that it publishes financial information for its domestic bond issuances. Additionally, most of its key investments are listed companies.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months (1) SDIC's credit profile will remain stable, and (2) the company's importance to the economy and the Chinese government's ability to provide support will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade SDIC's ratings if: (1) the Chinese government's ability to provide support strengthens, which would be illustrated by an upgrade of China's sovereign rating, or (2) there is a material improvement in SDIC's BCA.

Credit metrics that would indicate upward rating pressure include market value leverage falling below 20%-25% and (funds from operations + interest)/interest coverage rising above 3x-4x.

Moody's could downgrade SDIC's ratings if: (1) the Chinese government's ability to provide support weakens, which would be illustrated by a downgrade of China's sovereign rating, or (2) SDIC's strategic importance to the Chinese government declines significantly.

SDIC's rating could also be lowered if the company embarks on aggressive debt-funded investments, or in case of a significant weakening in the credit quality of its major investees, such that (1) holding company-level market value leverage rises above 60%, and (2) (funds from operations + interest)/interest coverage falls below 1.0x for a prolonged period.

The methodologies used in this rating were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

State Development & Investment Corp., Ltd. (SDIC) was established in 1995 by the State Council as part of the Chinese government's move toward reforming state investment mechanisms. Over the past two decades, it has developed a large investment portfolio, valued at around RMB177 billion at the end of 2019.

SDIC has a diversified portfolio covering a broad range of sectors including power, transportation, pharmacy, mining, financial services and emerging strategic industries.

The local market analyst for this rating is Yuting Liu, +86 (106) 319-6530.

