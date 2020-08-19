Moody's assigns A2 to Tampa-Hillsborough County Expwy. Auth., FL's $222.99 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and Series 2020B

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A2 rating to the Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority, FL's ("THEA" or "authority") $222.99 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and Taxable Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed THEA's outstanding A2 revenue bond ratings. The outlook is stable.

RATING RATIONALE

Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority, FL (THEA)'s A2 reflects a strong traffic and revenue track record, spurred in part by the addition of demand driven projects, continued conservative financial and capital project management and an adopted schedule of annual inflation indexed toll increases. Also considered in the rating is the strong demand for the authority's toll road as an essential commuter facility in the core of the Tampa metropolitan area, though it has been affected by coronavirus-related impact in line with the toll road sector. THEA has very well-maintained physical assets and its sound coverage and strong liquidity will help fund the majority of its current 6-year capital work program, limiting future debt needs.

Credit pressures include high leverage and lower levels of revenues due to the coronavirus impact which will decrease the cushion of debt service coverage in the following years and return to historical levels will be reliant on employment recovery related to work from home trends.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority, FL. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority, FL changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that even with the direct impact from coronavirus on the traffic and revenues, the authority will be able to present lower but adequate financial metrics. It also incorporates our expectation that management will continue to take a conservative approach to undertaking capital improvement projects, managing its liquidity and determining needs for additional debt associated with its capital work program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Steady and sustainable transaction and revenue growth

- Maintenance of DSCRs above 2.0x on a sustainable basis

- Completion of Selmon West Extension project with revenues in line with expectations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lower than forecast growth in transactions and revenues that result in DSCRs below 1.75x on a sustained basis

- Higher than currently estimated debt for future capital projects that materially increases leverage without an increase in revenues

- Lower than one year of days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are secured by a net revenue pledge of and lien on the net system revenues derived from the operation of the expressway system. Additional security is provided by a cash-funded debt service reserve account, sized at the lesser of the three-prong test for tax-exempt bonds, and sized at maximum annual debt service for taxable bonds, available solely for the benefit of senior bondholders. A 1.3x rate covenant, and a 1.2x additional bonds test also serve as security provisions.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds' use of proceeds are (i) finance the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping certain capital improvements to the expressway system, (ii) fund a deposit to the debt service reserve account, if needed, and (iii) pay costs of issuance related to the Series 2020A bonds, including the premium for a municipal bond insurance policy, if any.

The Series 2020B bonds' use of proceeds are to (i) advance refund all or a portion of the outstanding Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2012A, (ii) fund a deposit to the debt service reserve account, and (iii) pay costs of issuance related to the Series 2020B bonds, including the premium for a municipal bond insurance policy, if any.

PROFILE

The authority is responsible for the construction, reconstruction, improvement, extension, repair, maintenance and operation of the expressway system. The Selmon Expressway is a 15-mile, four-lane, limited access toll road that connects Gandy Boulevard in southwest Tampa to I-75 in the east, which serves as an east-west congestion reliever. The expressway also operates 10-miles of three elevated reversible express lanes (REL) that opened to traffic in 2006, which provide direct access between the Tampa's central business district (CBD) and Brandon. Access to the REL is provided on each end from non-tolled arterials that are owned and maintained by the authority. The REL provides three lanes into the CBD in the peak commuting times in the morning and three lanes to Brandon in the afternoon, and includes an Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) that controls the direction of travel on the express lanes and provides drivers with the current system status.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

