Moody's assigns A2 to Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation Gas Project Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A-1 and Series 2023A-2

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a A2 rating to Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation (the Issuer) Gas Project Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A-1 and Series 2023A-2 (Taxable) (collectively the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating takes into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (A2) as borrower under the term loan agreement;

(ii) the credit quality of Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia (A1) as a municipal participant,

(iii) the credit quality of Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise (Aa3) as a municipal participant,

(iv) the credit quality of Omaha Metro.Util.Dist. NE Gas Ent. (Aa2) as a municipal participant,

(v) the credit quality of Southeast Alabama Gas District (A2) as a municipal participant,

(vi) the credit quality of Patriots Energy Group, SC (A2) as a municipal participant;

(vii) the credit quality of Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District (A1) as a municipal participant;

(viii) the credit quality of the provider(s) of the investment agreement(s) (if any) provided for the debt service account, debt service reserve account and the commodity swap reserve account (such provider (if any) will initially be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds and will be identified upon the sale date of the Bonds); and

(ix) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the rating of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Southeast Alabama Gas District and Patriots Energy Group, SC

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the rating of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Southeast Alabama Gas District or Patriots Energy Group, SC

• Significant downgrade of the long term rating of Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise, Omaha Metro.Util.Dist. NE Gas Ent. or Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District

• Significant downgrade of the long-term ratings of the investment agreement providers (if any).

Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to (i) refund the Issuer's prior Series 2017A Gas Project Revenue Bonds and (ii) prepay Aron Energy Prepay 18 LLC (the Gas Supplier or LLC) for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural gas to be delivered on a daily basis over a 30-year period pursuant to the Prepaid Gas Sales Agreement (GPA). The Issuer will sell the gas acquired under the GPA to Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise, Omaha Metro.Util.Dist. NE Gas Ent., Southeast Alabama Gas District, Patriots Energy Group, SC, and Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District, AL (the Municipal Participants) as well as to thirteen other participants (the Specified Project Participants) pursuant to their Gas Supply Agreements. The prepayment amount will be lent by the Gas Supplier pursuant to a term loan agreement (Funding Agreement) to Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman). Under the Funding Agreement Goldman will make monthly payments sufficient to meet the Gas Supplier's monthly gas purchase obligations, net of payments under the Gas Supplier Commodity Swaps. The Funding Agreement will provide a fixed interest rate for a period equal to the initial interest rate period on the Bonds and will mature on the last business day of the initial interest rate period.

Bond proceeds will also be used to fund (i) the commodity swap reserve account and (ii) the debt service reserve account (DSRA).

The Bonds are being issued in an initial long-term interest rate period at a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually. The initial interest rate period is scheduled to end on April 30, 2028. The Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on the next business day, May 1, 2028, following the end of such initial interest rate period. Upon the conclusion of the initial long-term interest rate period, the Bonds may be converted to a fixed, daily, weekly, commercial paper or index rate mode.

During the initial long-term interest rate period, a failed remarketing means the failure (i) of the Trustee to receive the Purchase Price of any Bond required to be purchased on a Mandatory Purchase Date by noon New York City time on the fifth Business Day preceding such Mandatory Purchase Date or (ii) to purchase or redeem such Bond in whole by such Mandatory Purchase Date. A failed remarketing results in a mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on such mandatory tender date. The Funding Agreement matures and funds a final payment on the last business day of the then initial long-term interest rate period. Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in (i) the commodity swap reserve account, (ii) the DSRA and (iii) the debt service account, have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds on the mandatory tender date at their amortized value plus accrued interest.

Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender date, or redemption date upon a failed remarketing, immediately following the end of the initial long-term interest rate period as the Funding Agreement matures on such date.

Pursuant to the GPA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas in quantities specified in such agreement. The Gas Supplier will enter into the Gas Purchase, Sale and Service Agreement (GSSA) with J. Aron & Company LLC (J. Aron) under which J. Aron agrees to deliver the natural gas to the Gas Supplier as well as make payments upon the failure to deliver such gas. J. Aron's payment obligations under the GSSA are guaranteed by Goldman. The Issuer will in turn sell daily quantities, billed on a monthly basis, of delivered gas to the participants pursuant to their Gas Supply Contracts. The Contract Price which the participants pay will be based upon an index price per MMBtu (the Index Price), less a specified discount. The payments to be received from the participants, net of payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swaps described below, will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders.

In the event that a Municipal Participant fails to make a payment for delivered gas, the trustee will draw, if necessary, on the DSRA if there is a deficiency in the debt service account. In addition, following a nonpayment by a Specified Project Participant, if the trustee determines that the balance in the DSRA is less than the minimum requirement and sufficient funds will not be available to pay principal or interest on the Bonds immediately prior to the final maturity date or an early termination payment date, the trustee shall deliver a put option notice under the Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE) with a copy to the custodian under the Master Custodial Agreement. Upon receipt of such notice, the LLC shall purchase such receivables. The payment for such receivables would be made from funds the LLC deposited into the Master Custodial Agreement representing a capital contribution and subordinated loan by J. Aron to the LLC which shall be held by the Master Custodial Agreement custodian in the Put Receivables Account. Therefore, risk of non-payment by the Specified Project Participants is covered by the cash funded LLC capital contribution and subordinated loan deposited in the Put Receivables Account under the Master Custodial Agreement.

If a participant defaults in payment, the trustee will notify (i) the Issuer with instructions to immediately suspend delivery of gas and (ii) the Gas Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing gas on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing of gas under this scenario obligates the Gas Supplier, as well as J. Aron under the GSSA, to make a minimum payment at least equal to the Contract Price.

The DSRA is sized for the value of one month of the highest quantity of gas during the initial reset period due to be delivered to the participants at the fixed price due from the Commodity Swap Counterparty (less the discount). Since funds held in the DSRA and the commodity swap reserve account will be required to make payments due to bondholders at maturity or prior redemption to the extent that they have not been drawn down, Moody's rating takes into consideration the rating(s) of the investment agreement provider(s), if any, where such funds are invested.

Since the revenue received from gas sales to the participants are variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, the Issuer will enter into a commodity swap (the Commodity Swap) with the Commodity Swap Counterparty, which will result in the Issuer receiving fixed payments while paying the Contract Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparty, on a net basis.

In addition, the LLC and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Provider) the terms of the Commodity Swap. The monthly payments by Goldman under the Funding Agreement are equal to this fixed payment owed by the LLC on the Back-End Commodity Swap plus fixed interest until the end of the initial long-term rate period.

Payments to be made by LLC under the Back-End Commodity Swap are deposited monthly with a custodian under a back-end swap custodial agreement. If the Commodity Swap Counterparty fails to make a required payment under the Commodity Swap, the custodian is required under the terms of the back-end swap custodial agreement to deliver to the trustee the funds provided by the LLC on the Back-End Commodity Swap, which funds will be applied by the trustee in the same manner as payments made by the Commodity Swap Counterparty. In addition, the monthly payments under the Funding Agreement from Goldman are deposited into the Master Custodial Agreement as revenues of the LLC and would be delivered to the back-end swap custodial agreement as payment of the LLC obligations. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

In any failure by the Gas Supplier to deliver the gas, including failure to deliver the gas associated with an event of force majeure, the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the higher of the Index Price or what the Issuer paid for replacement gas. J. Aron is also obligated to make these payments under the GSSA which payments are guaranteed by Goldman. However, Goldman's monthly payments under the Funding Agreement would be delivered by the LLC to the trustee if gas was not being delivered (in lieu of the payment to the back-end swap custodial agreement). Therefore, the ratings of the Gas Supplier or guarantor of the Gas Supplier are not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

Various events under the GPA lead to a Gas Delivery Period Termination Event and/or a Termination Payment Event.

There is no final payment date following certain Gas Delivery Period Termination Events unless Goldman makes a pre-payment election under the Funding Agreement. Following a Gas Delivery Termination Event, gas deliveries will cease and the GSSA, Commodity Swaps and gas supply agreement will terminate. However, the GPA remains in effect and the monthly payments under the Goldman Funding Agreement will continue which are sufficient to pay debt service on the Bonds.

The occurrence of a Termination Payment Event is either (i) reflected in Moody's long-term rating of the Bonds (the LLC fails to pay when due any amounts owed to Buyer pursuant to the GPA because of a failure by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to pay under the Funding Agreement for 30 days) or (ii) coincident with the maturity of the Goldman Funding Agreement and the final payment under such Funding Agreement.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

