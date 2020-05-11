Moody's assigns A2 to The Walt Disney Company's proposed notes offering

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
an A2 rating to The Walt Disney Company's (Disney) proposed senior unsecured
notes offering. The offering will include multiple tranches maturing
in 2026, 2028, 2031, 2040, 2051, and 2060
and they will be pari passu with the company's existing senior unsecured
indebtedness and will be guaranteed by TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp.,
a subsidiary of Disney. Proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes, which Moody's believes will include strengthening liquidity
and will include paying down outstanding commercial paper as it comes
due as well as refinancing upcoming debt maturities. The rating
outlook for Disney is stable.
"This transaction will add to Disney's significant liquidity as
it will free up revolving debt capacity otherwise assumed set aside to
back outstanding commercial paper and near-term maturities,
and essentially removes any question that the company has robust liquidity
to help carry it through this "black swan" cycle caused by the spread
of COVID-19", stated Neil Begley, Moody's Senior Vice
President. The company has a total of $17.25 billion
of revolver capacity, which is presently undrawn except to backstop
its outstanding commercial paper, which will be reduced as it matures
and is repaid with the proceeds from this transaction over time.
The company also has a sizable cash balance which totaled about $14.3
billion (excluding restricted cash) at the end of the company's
second fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020. Current debt
maturities at the end of the second fiscal quarter were about $12.7
billion, including commercial paper and maturing notes over the
next twelve months. "We believe that the cash on hand and bank
facilities will be more than adequate to meet all the company's needs
at this time and this transaction will only further bolster the company's
solid liquidity position which is important financial insurance since
the crisis duration and economic knock-on effects are still unknown"
added Begley. The company has suspended its semi-annual
dividend payable in July and is endeavoring to control costs and delay
capital expenditures. Lower profitability should result in significantly
lower taxes for fiscal 2020 as well. Overall, we expect that
leverage will rise significantly for fiscal 2020 due primarily to the
COVID-19 temporary negative effects on the company's revenue
and EBITDA, though we do not anticipate that the crisis will substantially
impact the company's net debt levels.
A summary of today's action follows:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Walt Disney Company (The)
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures,
Assigned A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Disney's A2 rating is supported by its diverse business segments,
the industry's strong brands and normally robust free cash flow
generation. Its portfolio of iconic brands and franchises positions
the company well as the industry transitions from traditional linear to
direct-to-consumer. While Disney's leverage will
be temporarily higher than what Moody's considers acceptable for the company's
A2 rating because of its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's
entertainment assets and temporary business disruptions due to the spread
of COVID-19, Disney's management remains committed to its
historically conservative financial policy, and Moody's still expects
the company to reduce leverage back in line with its historical norm over
the next few years.
Pre-COVID-19, Moody's had expected Disney's adjusted
debt-to-ebitda leverage would decline to 2.25x by
the end of calendar 2022. However, the deleveraging will
be delayed given the steep business disruptions the company is facing,
assuming disruption through the end of the second calendar quarter,
and then a gradual opening and ramp up of theatrical film, theme
park and cruise operations in the third and fourth calendar quarters and
into 2021. Moody's believes leverage will be about 2.9x
by the end of 2022 (2.6x without the Hulu adjustment of $5.775
billion), though there remains significant uncertainty surrounding
this forecast. We believe that the effects of COVID-19 will
add between six months and a year to the time the company will need to
return its balance sheet to credit metrics consistent with its A2 long-term
debt ratings.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Disney will continue to reinvest
in its businesses to sustain its competitive position and cash flows,
and manage its credit profile commensurate with the A2 long-term
debt rating. The outlook also reflects our assumption that Disney
will suspend share repurchases until leverage is reduced to under 2.25x
including Moody's adjustments and including the put/call agreement between
the company and Comcast for the acquisition of Comcast's Hulu stake in
2024, and the company will continue to suspend dividends as long
as it is materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While highly unlikely over the next several years due to the current crisis,
Moody's would consider an upgrade of Disney's A2 rating if debt/EBITDA
leverage (Moody's adjusted) is sustained under 1.5x and FCF/EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted) is above 35%. A strong commitment from
the company's management and board of directors to these stronger metrics
would also be necessary for consideration of a higher rating. Moody's
would consider a downgrade of Disney's A2 rating if the COVID-19
pandemic continues to constrain a material amount of the company's
operations through fiscal 2021, or management adjusts its financial
policy, becoming less conservative, or if the company does
not remain committed to returning and sustaining leverage below 2.25x.
Social risks for Disney can include a data breach event, where intellectual
property and other internal types of sensitive records could be subject
to legal or reputational issues. However, management monitors
its social risks closely, including data protection, and workforce
resource planning. Disney's exposure to social risks also stem
from technological evolution and demographic change that is altering consumer
viewing habits. These trends have and will continue to negatively
impact Disney's linear TV networks and broadcast stations through
subscriber losses. However, with the recent spread of the
coronavirus and subsequent theme park, retail stores, cancellation
of sporting events and movie theater closures across the country,
along with an expected reduction in advertising revenues, we view
this as a social risk as well and expect it to lead to lost revenues until
the threat of the spread and economic after effects have subsided.
Disney's governance risk is low, underpinned by conservative
financial strategies and prudent M&A strategies. While the
company's leverage is out of bounds for its current rating following
the partially debt-funded acquisition of Twenty-First Century
Fox along with the temporary negative effects of COVID-19,
the company is committed to reduce leverage back in line with historical
levels by controlling costs and sticking to its conservative financial
policy.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The media sector has been
one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand, sentiment, and box office success.
More specifically, Disney's exposure to advertising,
theme parks, sporting events, television production and film
releases in theatres, which are all now closed throughout the country
and most of the world to limit the spread of the virus, have left
it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions and Disney remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Walt Disney Company ("Disney"), with its headquarters in Burbank,
California, is a diversified worldwide media and entertainment company
operating under four main business segments: Media Networks;
Parks, Experiences & Products; Studio Entertainment;
and Direct-to-Consumer & International.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
