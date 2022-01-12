Moody's assigns A2 to Thomas Jefferson University's (PA) Ser. 2022A&B; stable outlook

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an A2 rating to Thomas Jefferson University's (TJU) (PA) proposed bonds as follows: (1) Thomas Jefferson University Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A ($431 million) and (2) Thomas Jefferson University Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B ($783 million) to be issued through the Montgomery County Higher Education and Health Authority. At the same time, A2 ratings on outstanding debt were affirmed. The outlook is stable. TJU will have approximately $3.1 billion in proforma debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 reflects TJU's distinctly leading and growing market position and demonstrated ability to execute strategies through a centralized management model, which will allow the system to integrate two large acquisitions and continue to improve margins. Ongoing and extensive revenue and expense initiatives will be supported by a data-driven analytical approach to financial planning, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification. This discipline will help compensate for an industry-wide escalation of labor costs and continuing pandemic-related challenges. The system's ongoing focus on innovation in the clinical and academic enterprises will further elevate its brand and market position and provide growth and commercialization opportunities. While recent acquisitions will dilute days cash on hand, sizable absolute cash is expected to remain stable due to the availability of bond proceeds and strong fundraising prospects for capital projects. Balance sheet and operating leverage will be relatively high for several years, in part due to debt related to the recent transactions and the acceleration of funding for a large project. High capital spending through 2024 will limit the ability to improve these metrics. While the acquisition of Health Plan Partners (HPP) will bring financial and strategic benefits, its concentration in Medicaid insurance will put this large business line at risk to the renewal, administration and rate adequacy of the state contract. Also, the merger with Albert Einstein Healthcare Network (AEHN) will increase the system's exposure to Medicaid.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expected margin improvement over the next two years and reduction in operating leverage. The outlook anticipates that days cash on hand and cash-to-debt will remain stable around proforma levels, excluding repayment of Medicare advances and FICA, and that growth transactions will slow from the previous rapid pace.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained organic growth in operating cashflow margins

- Improved operating and balance sheet leverage metrics

- Material growth in liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to progressively improve margins in fiscal 2022 and 2023

- Increase in leverage and weakening of debt metrics

- Dilutive growth strategies, acquisitions or mergers

- Decline in days cash on hand below proforma and expected levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Security for the bonds is a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group. With the upcoming financing, most of the Albert Einstein Health Network (AEHN) entities will become part of the obligated group, which currently includes virtually all TJU entities. Obligated group members include TJU, TJUH System, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc., Jefferson University Physicians, Abington Health, Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington Health Foundation, Lansdale Hospital, Aria Health System, Aria Health, Philadelphia University, Kennedy Health System, Inc., Kennedy Health Facilities, Inc., Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc., Kennedy Medical Group, Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, AEHN, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Einstein Community Health Associates, Inc., Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Practice Plan, Inc., Fornance Physician Services, Montgomery Health Foundation, and Montgomery Hospital. Health Partners Plan is not part of the obligated group but will be a Designated Affiliate.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance bank loans for the purchase of HPP, refinance AEHN debt and some TJU legacy debt, and to partly finance the specialty care pavilion.

PROFILE

TJU (close to $9 billion proforma revenue) owns and operates academic facilities, research facilities, acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in the Greater Philadelphia region and New Jersey, and a healthcare insurance plan. The clinical operation includes 14 hospitals, a large outpatient network in two states, and close to 2,000 employed physicians. The academic operation includes ten colleges, three schools and one institute located primarily on two campuses in Philadelphia. The insurance operation includes more than 291,000 members.

