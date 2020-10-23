Moody's assigns A2 to Toledo, OH's GOLT bonds; outlook revised to negative

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns A2 ratings to the City of Toledo, OH's $16.8 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2020 and $9.6 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, we have affirmed the city's A2 issuer rating as well as the A2 ratings assigned to its outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds and A3 ratings assigned to its outstanding non-tax revenue bonds. The A2 rating affects $127.2 million in post-sale GOLT debt, while the A3 rating affects $11.8 million of outstanding nontax revenue debt. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's GOLT bonds is considered limited tax based on the state's statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The city's A2 issuer rating reflects its sizable tax base and economy that serves as the regional anchor for northwest Ohio (Aa1 stable). Additionally incorporated are the city's below average socioeconomic characteristics and weak demographic trends, along with its high reliance on economically sensitive income taxes to support general governmental operations. These factors are balanced against the city's satisfactory operating fund balance and liquidity, along with its moderate debt, but above average pension burden.

The absence of a distinction between the A2 rating on the city's GOLT debt and the city's A2 issuer rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledge securing its limited tax debt.

The A3 rating on the city's non-tax revenue bonds is notched once from the issuer rating based on the narrower revenue pledge relative to GOLT debt though still ample coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook incorporates the risk of future income tax losses that could weaken operating reserves and liquidity. One-third of the city's 2.25% income tax rate is up for reauthorization at the November 3, 2020 general election. If the measure fails, the city will experience a sizable loss to general fund revenue. Even if the ballot measure is successful the city will still face revenue pressure until a sustained economic recovery has been achieved.

The coronavirus-induced recession has led to significant increases to unemployment and an estimated 8.3% decline in income tax collections for fiscal 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increases to operating fund balance and liquidity

- Material expansion of the city's revenue base

- Improvement to the city's socioeconomic characteristics or demographic trends

- Significant moderation to the city's outstanding debt or pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to reauthorize 0.75% temporary income tax levy, without significant offsetting expenditure reductions

- Sustained narrowing to operating fund balance or liquidity

- Material increases to the city's outstanding debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the city's GOLT bonds, including both series of 2020 bonds, is secured by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes under its state imposed 10-mill limitation. The city's non-tax revenue bonds are secured by various non-tax revenues of the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 capital improvement bonds will be used to provide financing for street, road, sidewalk, and park improvements.

Proceeds from the Series 2020 various purpose refunding bonds will be used to currently refund portions of three series of outstanding GOLT bonds for anticipated debt service savings. All three series of refunded bonds were originally issued to provide financing for permanent improvements within the city, including improvements to streets and housing projects.

PROFILE

The City of Toledo is located in northwest Ohio along the State of Michigan's (Aa1 stable) southern border. Encompassing 84 square miles, Toledo is the largest city in Lucas County (Aa2) and serves as the county seat. The city operates under a mayor-council form of government, providing essential municipal services, including utilities, for an estimated 280,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the non-ad valorem tax obligation ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

