Moody's assigns A2 to UPMC's (PA) Ser. 2023 and 2023A-1,A-2,B&C; outlook stable

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to UPMC's (PA) proposed $800 million UPMC Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series 2023, $200 million UPMC Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A-1, $275 million UPMC Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A-2, $100 million UPMC Revenue Bonds, Series 2023B, and $40 million UPMC Revenue Bonds, Series 2023C. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the A2 on the bonds and notes of UPMC and the A2 on the bonds of Pinnacle Health System (PHS), which are parity obligations under UPMC's indenture. The outlook for both UPMC and PHS is stable. UPMC will have approximately $6.8 billion of debt outstanding after the issuance.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908061209 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 reflects UPMC's formidable market position and demonstrated ability to execute strategies through a centralized management model, which will allow the system to improve margins and reduce leverage over time. Ongoing and extensive revenue and expense initiatives will be supported by a disciplined approach to financial planning that will help compensate for an industry-wide escalation of labor costs and inflationary pressures which will weigh on margins through 2023. While the proposed debt issuance will elevate leverage metrics, sizable absolute cash is expected to remain stable with bond proceeds available to support high capital spending over the next several years. Additionally, the rating acknowledges UPMC's proven track record of absorbing leverage and meeting forecasts. The A2 expects that unrestricted cash and investments will provide for adequate, but below peer median, resources relative to consolidated operations given the scale of the system when including insurance services. That said, days cash is notably stronger as measured to just the health services division.

UPMC will continue to benefit from its long-established strengths including alignment with the University of Pittsburgh, a diversified market position with a broad geographic footprint, premier clinical reputation, and substantial insurance services. The health plan is expected to be a driver of revenue growth with expansion of the Medicaid business across a larger geography in Pennsylvania. In addition to margin compression and modest leverage metrics, other offsetting considerations include an increased dependency on the state for adequate rates as the Medicaid business grows within the health plan and intense competition in certain Pennsylvania markets.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook expects consolidated margins to stabilize at current levels then strengthen, over the next several years, as UPMC's payor provider model will continue to provide revenue diversification and mitigate risk. The outlook also anticipates that days cash on hand and cash-to-total debt will be sustained at proforma levels until cash flow rebuilds to allow for incremental strengthening.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained strengthening of margins to historic levels

- Notable reduction of operating and balance sheet leverage metrics - Growth in liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to meet operating targets

- Weakening of debt or cash metrics below proforma levels - Dilutive acquisitions or mergers

LEGAL SECURITY

UPMC's parity debt is a joint and several commitment of the obligated group secured by a lien on gross revenues. The Obligated Group under the 2007 Master Trust Indenture consists of the Parent Corporation, UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital, UPMC Magee Womens Hospital, UPMC Passavant and UPMC St. Margaret. The system also includes several additional hospitals throughout western Pennsylvania, international operations and a variety of insurance subsidiaries as part of its integrated delivery and financing system. The Insurance Division, which is not in the OG, accounts for nearly 50% of system operating revenues (before eliminations). Though the health plan is not part of the Obligated Group, it is included in the systemwide gross revenue pledge.

The most restrictive covenants include 1.25 times actual debt service (ADS) coverage and 60% unrestricted cash to 2007 MTI debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2023 issuances will provide for refunding of the 2013A and 2013B bonds, to finance various capital projects, and for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

UPMC ($25.5 billion revenue FY 2022) is an integrated delivery and financing system (IDFS) based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, serving residents of western and central Pennsylvania, southwestern New York, and western Maryland. UPMC's 40 hospitals and more than 800 clinical locations comprise the largest health care delivery system in Pennsylvania. UPMC employed more than 5,200 physicians as of December 31, 2022. UPMC is the largest nongovernment employer in the Commonwealth. UPMC also offers a variety of insurance products that cover approximately four and a half million lives.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

