Moody's assigns A2 to University of Central Arkansas, AR's Series 2020B, 2020C, and 2020D refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 ratings to University of Central Arkansas, AR's proposed $31 million Student Housing System Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2020B, $13.3 million Student Housing System Revenue Bonds, Taxable Refunding Series 2020C, and $9.5 million Student Fee Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2020D. We maintain A2 ratings on approximately $228 million of student fee, housing, and auxiliary bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and maintenance of A2 ratings reflect University of Central Arkansas' (UCA) overall solid operating performance, demonstrated by the university's ability to maintain good operating cash flow margins while making significant on-campus investments and marked improvements in wealth and liquidity over the past decade. The university benefits from a strong relationship with the State of Arkansas (Aa1 stable) given its role as an accessible provider of higher education in the Little Rock area. While fall 2019 enrollment was weaker than expected, the university is strategizing to support long-term enrollment stability, and net tuition revenue continues to grow. Fall 2020 enrollment is on track to be better than fall 2019, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

These strengths are tempered by the university's limited pricing power given low family income levels in the core service area and the need to maintain affordability as it competes with other colleges and universities. In order to remain competitive, the university has made substantial investments on campus, evidenced by very high financial leverage, with a 36% increase in pro forma debt over the last five years. The university, like the rest of the sector, also faces challenges as it navigates impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. A recent federal aid program, the CARES Act, will provide some immediate relief for UCA. The university expects fiscal 2020 to be minimally affected by the coronavirus impact due to a cost savings program that was already in the implementation process, with operating performance in line with fiscal 2019.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectations of continued good operating cash flow margins given high debt service commitments. It also incorporates that, despite negative impacts from the coronavirus, UCA's operating performance will remain generally in line with recent years due to the university's ongoing cost savings program. The outlook also includes our expectations of continued good state operating support and the absence of future debt plans. While we expect that performance of pledged revenues that support student fee, housing and auxiliary bonds will remain solid, failure to maintain sufficient coverage of related debt would be indicative of financial pressure and could negatively impact the ratings on various revenue pledges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in unrestricted liquidity

- Continued financial resource growth and resources relative to debt, reflecting strong operations

- Strengthened student demand including student retention, enhancing the likelihood of ongoing gains in net tuition and auxiliary revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening in revenue available for debt service coverage of student fee, auxiliary, and/or housing system bonds

- Deterioration in operating cash flow margins

- Prolonged softening of student demand, leading to reduced net tuition revenue, and indicating market pressure

- Material increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The rated and proposed bonds are supported by a general obligation pledge of the Board of Trustees. In addition, the university has pledged specific revenues for the payment of debt service; the university currently has three different revenue pledges for its outstanding debt. We view the general obligation nature of the debt as credit positive even as the underlying revenue pledges vary in breadth and expected debt service coverage levels. At June 30, 2019, the total outstanding bonded indebtedness of the university consisted of 41% in student fee bonds, 11% in auxiliary bonds, and 48% in housing bonds.

Security for the Student Tuition and Fee bonds consists of no more than 25% of net tuition and fee revenue ($15.8 million total), which covered MADS of pro forma debt by 2.5x in fiscal 2019.

The Auxiliary Revenue Bonds are secured by gross auxiliary revenue other than housing fees. Gross pledged revenues of $14.9 million covered MADS by a strong 6.6x in fiscal 2019. This coverage provides significant headroom under the debt covenant that gross pledged revenues must equal 1.2x average annual debt service.

Finally, the Housing Revenue Bonds are secured by net revenue of the housing enterprise. Net housing revenue of $11.8 million in fiscal 2019 covered MADS by a solid 1.5x. Per the debt covenants, pledged revenues must equal 1.25x average annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020B bonds will be used to currently refund the Student Housing System Revenue Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2010C and the Student Housing System Revenue Capital Improvement Bonds (Bear Village Acquisition), Series 2012B and pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds from the Series 2020C bonds will be used to advance refund the Taxable Student Housing System Revenue Capital Improvement Bonds (Greek Village Project), Series 2013A and the Student Housing System Revenue Capital Improvement Bonds, (Greek Village Project), Series 2013B and pay costs of issuance.

Proceeds from the Series 2020D bonds will be used to currently refund the Student Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2010B and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Established in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas focuses on providing a traditional liberal arts education to students within its region and across the state. In fiscal 2019, the public university generated operating revenue of $177 million and enrolled approximately 9,400 full time equivalent students in the fall of 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

