Moody's assigns A2 to University of Dayton's (OH) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to University of Dayton, OH's proposed State of Ohio Higher Educational Facility Revenue Bonds (University of Dayton 2022 Project), Series A and State of Ohio Higher Educational Facility Revenue Bonds (University of Dayton 2022 Project), Series B with estimated par amounts of approximately $47 million and $43 million, respectively. Concurrently, we have maintained the outstanding A2 issuer and revenue bond ratings of the university. At the end of fiscal 2021, the university had approximately $353 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The maintenance of the A2 issuer rating reflects University of Dayton's (UD) sizable wealth and liquidity, manageable leverage, and steady student demand. Overall total cash and investments surpassed $1.2 billion in fiscal 2021 and provide solid coverage of operating expenses and pro forma total adjusted debt. A very good brand and strategic position is anchored by the university's diverse program offerings and moderate research enterprise, providing some differentiation in a crowded Midwest higher education market. UD's operating performance is projected to erode slightly in fiscal 2022, driven by operating expenses trending higher than budget, but management is still projecting an operating surplus while maintaining an endowment spend well below 5%. Other credit factors considered include moderate operating and enrollment size, solid financial management and policy, and continued capital investments needs.

The assignment and maintenance of the A2 revenue bond rating reflects the issuer rating and the general obligation characteristics of the pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of steady enrollment and double digit EBIDA margins. It also reflects expectations of continued favorable liquidity and overall wealth cushion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in growth in net tuition per student, fundraising, and research

- Sizable growth in financial reserves improving the university's leverage position - Sustained strengthening of EBIDA margins, primarily driven by revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained downturn in student demand

- Deterioration in operating performance over multiple years resulting in weak debt service coverage - Substantial erosion of liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations payable from its general funds or any other legally available funds. There are no debt service reserve fund requirements for any of the bonds.

The university is subject to various covenants that we expect it to continue to meet. All debt is subject to a rate covenant whereby the university must fix gross receipts (and adjust accordingly if necessary) to generate cash, along with other legally available money, in an amount sufficient to pay debt service. The Series 2003 and 2006 bonds contain additional bonds tests. The privately placed Series 2016 bonds require a minimum liquidity ratio of at least 0.75x and maintenance of a BBB or Baa2 bond rating by Moody's, S&P, or Fitch. These bonds also have a negative mortgage pledge.

The university maintains ample headroom above the liquidity ratio for fiscal 2021. Violation of any of these covenants results in an event of default that could trigger an immediate acceleration of the 2016 bonds only. However, a violation of the aforementioned financial covenants does not trigger a cross default.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series A Bonds will go towards paying the costs of planned capital projects on campus and to pay cost of issuance. Proceeds from the Series B Bonds will go towards the refunding of the university's Series 2013 bond and to pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Established in 1850, the University of Dayton is a mid-sized Catholic (Marianist) comprehensive private university located in southwestern Ohio. The university offers a broad variety of undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree and certifications. In fiscal 2021, the university had a revenue base of approximately $566 million and in the fall enrolled over 11,000 full-time equivalent students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

