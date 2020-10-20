Moody's assigns A2 to University of the Pacific's (CA) series 2020A and 2021A bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the University of the Pacific, CA's (UOP) proposed Refunding Revenue Bonds (University of the Pacific), Series 2020A and Refunding Revenue Bonds (University of the Pacific), Series 2021A (Forward Delivery) in the amount of $57 million maturing in 2048. In addition, we affirm the A2 ratings on approximately $151 million in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the University of the Pacific's (UOP) A2 rating reflects its mid-sized scope of operations and diverse programs at three campus locations, which along with program investments, will continue to bolster enrollment. The university's market strength is demonstrated by the 2.6% average annual growth in enrollment from fall 2016 through fall 2019 and a high net tuition per student. Sizeable wealth on an absolute basis, estimated at $700 million in fiscal 2020, has grown in line with peers, aided by healthy donor support. Leverage is manageable with spendable cash and investments covering debt by a strong 2.1x, in line with the median for A2 rated private universities. Strategic reductions in expenses led to a strengthening of the university's operating performance in fiscal 2019 with an operating cash flow margin of 12.4%.

Credit quality is tempered by the university's predominant dependence on student charges in a highly competitive market, as shown by low yield of 9% on accepted students and narrowing growth in net tuition revenue per student. Our rating also considers ongoing capital needs to remain competitive. Subdued revenue growth and cost pressures related to the coronavirus pandemic have led to temporary thinning of operating and cash flow margins through fiscal 2021.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In fiscal 2020, the university's operating performance thinned due to refunds for housing and dining operations which resulted in a small reduction in revenues not fully offset by lower expenses. For fall 2020, classes are being offered on a remote basis with minimal student housing on campus. Enrollment estimates show a moderate decline of around 2%. Nevertheless, the revenue dampening effects of significantly lower housing revenues in the fall semester, and potentially for longer, will challenge operations in fiscal 2021. Conservative fiscal management including an active strategy to reduce expenses in prior years, with significant cuts made in fiscal 2020, will help the university to absorb revenue losses in fiscal 2021. Also, UOPs ample level of reserves and good liquidity position provide buffer to these temporary fiscal constraints.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that cash flow margins in fiscal 2022 will strengthen to fiscal 2019 levels of around 12%, bolstering debt service coverage following the temporary challenges brought on by the coronavirus. The outlook also incorporates expectations of measured enrollment growth and the ability to increase spendable cash and investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stronger buffer of debt and operations from financial reserves

- Improvement in operating cash flow margins combined with sustained growth in net tuition revenue

- Ability to continue to implement strategic plan of program renewal that supports sustained growth

in enrollment, bolstering financial performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to widen operating cash flow margins in fiscal 2022

- Decline in unrestricted liquidity

- Narrowing in headroom on bank agreement financial covenants

- Inability to capitalize on new programs to grow enrollment

- Material increase in debt without commensurate growth in reserves and cash flow margins

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's bonds are an unsecured general obligation. There is no debt service reserve fund for any series of bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refinance series 2009, 2012A and 2016 and to pay to cost of issuance.

PROFILE

University of the Pacific is a private university in California with campuses in Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco. Stockton houses the primary undergraduate campus as well as graduate programs, while San Francisco and Sacramento are focused on graduate and professional programs. The university had 6,115 full time equivalent students in fall 2019 and generated nearly $356 million in revenue in fiscal 2019.

