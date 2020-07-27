Moody's assigns A2 to Wellstar Health System's (GA) new Series 2020A and 2020B bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 ratings to Wellstar Health System's (GA) (Wellstar) proposed $75.72 million Revenue Bonds (WellStar Health System, Inc. Project), Series 2020A issued by Development Authority of Fulton County, GA; $97.7 million Revenue Anticipation Certificates (WellStar Health System, Inc. Project), Series 2020A; and $77.725 million Revenue Anticipation Certificates (WellStar Health System, Inc. Project), Series 2020B issued by Cobb County Kennestone Hospital Authority, GA. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Wellstar's A2 existing revenue bond ratings. The outlook is stable. This rating action affects approximately $906 million in rated debt (excluding the newly rated debt).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Wellstar's A2 rating reflect an expectation that the system will likely be able to sustain strong pre-COVID operating performance and will see ongoing improvement in balance sheet measures. This will be supported by management's good track record of attention to cost management. Based on significant cost-cutting measures and the receipt of CARES Act and stimulus funds, Wellstar expects fiscal 2020 operating cash flow margins will come in slightly below fiscal 2019's but remain at double digit levels. Balance sheet measures will remain below average for the rating category. However, management anticipates that absolute levels of cash and cash to debt measures will meaningfully improve beginning in fiscal 2021 as capital spending declines. A return to pre-outbreak volume and cash flow will be supported by the current pace of reactivation of electives, which, through June, has been better than anticipated. That said, with the current rise in COVID cases in Atlanta and Wellstar's implementation of its surge plan, there is uncertainty regarding the ability for Wellstar to stay on track with its elective recovery. Key factors that could affect recovery include inpatient capacity and in particular, staffing constraints, as well as patients' concerns regarding returning for health care services.

Wellstar will continue to benefit from its position as a large regional system in the greater Atlanta area, which enjoys favorable demographics including high growth and a diversified economic base. Wellstar's track record of exceeding margin expectations due to strong volume growth and cost savings initiatives will help support future performance. As part of its resiliency plan to address the outbreak, management will freeze its defined benefit plan in November. However, the system's sizeable existing pension liability will contribute to its overall debt burden. In addition, Wellstar will contend with ongoing losses at one of the acquired hospitals, high reliance on its key legacy facility, ongoing state-wide consolidation opportunities, as well as a highly competitive market.

The most immediate social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and has significantly reduced revenues. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the suspension, the reactivation of elective services and the recovery period. The ongoing effects of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that sustained attention to expense management will continue to result in operating cash flow margins in the 10% to 11% range. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that Wellstar will stay on track in bringing balance sheet measures more in line with pre-2016 levels. Specifically, the outlook reflects Moody's expectation that absolute cash and cash to debt measures will meaningfully improve beginning in fiscal 2021 as capital spending levels decline.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in balance sheet measures, including evidence that improvements would be sustainable amid any potential additional M&A or capital plans

- Maintenance of very solid cash flow margins and improved debt service coverage

- Ongoing ability to realize cost efficiencies and system wide integration benefits

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain good operating margins, representing a lower level of earnings for the longer-term

- Inability to realize sustained improvement in absolute cash and days cash and meaningful improvement in cash to debt metrics as anticipated

- M&A, incremental debt or capital projects that impede improvement in or dilute balance sheet or operating performance

- Loss in overall market share or persistent losses at one of its acquired hospitals

- Additional outbreak-related disruption especially amid rising COVID cases

LEGAL SECURITY

New and existing bonds fall under Wellstar's 2017 Amended and Restated Master Trust Indenture. Terms include pledged revenues of the obligated group which includes Wellstar Health System (the parent) and the eleven hospitals that comprise Wellstar's acute care operations, each of which are separately incorporated.They include the acquired hospitals and Wellstar West Georgia.There is a negative mortgage lien with permitted encumbrances.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refinance an existing bank loan and Wellstar's Series 2011 bonds.

PROFILE

Wellstar Health System (Wellstar) is an 11 hospital, $3.56 billion (fiscal 2019) not-for-profit health system headquartered in Marietta, GA. In 2016, Wellstar acquired five for-profit hospitals (1,149 beds across five campuses) from Tenet and executed a member substitution of West Georgia Health Services d.b.a. West Georgia Medical Center (276-beds).

