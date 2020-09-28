Moody's assigns A2 und./Aa2 enh. to Wachusett RSD, MA's GO state qualified ref. bonds

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Wachusett Regional School District, MA's $4.2 million General Obligation State Qualified Refunding Bonds. Moody's maintains the A2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings on the district's outstanding bonds.

The outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds are considered unlimited tax because the entire amount of debt service has been voted excluded from restrictions under Massachusetts law on the district's member towns ability to increase property taxes to pay assessments related to debt service, referred to as Proposition 2.5. We consider the pledge supporting the outstanding limited tax bonds and current issue to be general obligation limited tax because not all of the debt service has been excluded under Proposition 2.5 by all member towns.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 underlying GOLT and GOULT ratings incorporate the district's sizeable tax base with above average resident wealth and incomes, very narrow financial position, minimal debt burden, manageable unfunded pension liability but large unfunded OPEB liability.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the general obligation unlimited tax rating reflects the district's member towns ability to override the property tax cap and its pledge of its full faith and credit.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the Massachusetts Qualified Bond Program (QBP, Aa2 Stable), an established pre-default state aid intercept program, through which debt service will be paid directly by the commonwealth. State aid is expected to provide 23 times coverage on $1.4 million of qualified state aid based on fiscal 2020 state aid estimates.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action but could affect the district in fiscal 2021, which began July 1. The district depends on state aid for approximately 38% of its operating revenue. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable) is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in income tax and sales tax revenue. State officials have committed to level funding of state aid based on fiscal 2020 allocations although there is currently no state budget for the fiscal year. Given the district's moderate exposure to state aid, and conservative budgeting, the state aid funding level is expected to remain manageable.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Trend of stable operations with growth in reserves and liquidity (underlying)

-Material growth in the combined tax base of the member towns (underlying)

-Decline in the unfunded OPEB liability (underlying)

-Upgrade of the Commonwealth's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Inconsistent financial operations (underlying)

-Material increase in the debt burden and/or unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities (underlying)

-Downgrade of the Commonwealth's GO rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a general obligation limited tax pledge of the district given that not all debt service has been voted excluded from the tax levy limits of the member towns. The bonds are further enhanced by the QBP through which debt service will be paid directly by the commonwealth from available state aid of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bond proceeds will provide for a current refunding in part of the districts outstanding bonds dated August 15, 2008, October 15, 2009 and January 27, 2011 for an estimated net present value of $598,000 or 13% of refunded principal with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Wachusett Regional School District is located in Worcester County in central Massachusetts. The district educates approximately 7,100 students and has five member towns including Holden, Sterling (Aa2), Rutland (A2), Paxton (Aa3), and Princeton (Aa3).

