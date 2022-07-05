Moody's assigns A2 underlying and A1 enhanced to Eastern Kentucky University's (KY) 2022 Series A; outlook stable

New York, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 underlying rating and A1 enhanced rating to Eastern Kentucky University's (KY) (EKU) proposed $50.5 million General Receipts Bonds, 2022 Series A (fixed rate, maturing 2052). Moody's maintains an A2 issuer rating, A2 underlying ratings and A1 enhanced ratings on rated revenue bonds and an A3 on lease revenue bonds. Outstanding debt at fiscal end June 30, 2021, was approximately $152 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Maintenance of the A2 issuer rating reflects EKU's large $245 million scope of operations, with improved wealth and bolstered liquidity, in addition to disciplined expense management to maintain solid operating performance. Strengthened cash and investments relative to expenses of 0.8x are a key credit strength and will provide the university with some financial flexibility as it continues to confront revenue challenges stemming from the very competitive student market and enduring effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Operating support from the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable issuer rating) has been improving, though capital support remains modest and the university has relied on debt and public-private partnerships over the last decade of capital investment. However, the debt burden remains manageable at the current rating level, including capacity to meet the planned 2022 Series A bond issuance for housing renovations. The university will continue to be exposed to an elevated underfunded pension liability, though legislative efforts to fund a percentage of pension costs will help ease near term operating pressures.
The assignment and maintenance of the A2 rating on the general receipts bonds incorporates the university's issuer rating along with debt instrument considerations that include good breadth of pledged revenue and able treasury management.
The assignment and maintenance of the A1 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level A1 rating of the Kentucky Public University Intercept Program, which is notched off of the Commonwealth of Kentucky's issuer rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to sufficiency of interceptable revenues and transaction structure.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the underlying ratings incorporates Moody's expectations that the university will continue to maintain sound operating performance and manage expenses to align with revenue and the planned 2022 Series A increase in leverage and fixed costs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Growing student demand, driving sustained increases in enrollment and net tuition revenue
- Material growth in wealth and liquidity
- Sustained revenue growth, contributing to improved operating performance
- For the enhanced rating: an upgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to sustain annual revenue growth, leading to further deterioration of operating performance and weaker debt service coverage
- Decrease in unrestricted liquidity
- Material additional debt, beyond what is currently anticipated, without offsetting growth in revenue or reserves
- For the enhanced rating: a downgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating; a reduction in debt service coverage by interceptable funds; and/or the observation that the program does not function as contemplated
LEGAL SECURITY
Eastern Kentucky University's general receipts bonds are secured by a pledge of general receipts, which is comprised of substantially all unrestricted revenue, including student tuition and fees, state appropriations, nongovernmental grants and contracts, auxiliary revenues, and investment income. Fiscal 2021 pledged revenue of $204 million provided a strong 14.7x coverage of the maximum annual debt service on a gross basis. Including the planned 2022 Series A bonds and accounting for refunding transactions in fiscal 2021, coverage will remain a strong 16.3x.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the 2022 Series A bonds will be used for certain residence hall renovations and to pay costs of issuance.
PROFILE
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is a moderate-sized public university, with its main campus located in Richmond, Kentucky. In fiscal 2021, EKU generated operating revenue of $245 million and in fall 2021, enrolled 12,124 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.
