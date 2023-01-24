Moody's assigns A2/Prime-1 issuer ratings to SMMAG; stable outlook

Paris, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned A2/Prime-1 long-term and short-term issuer ratings to Syndicat Mixte des Mobilités de l'Aire Grenobloise (SMMAG) as well as an a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's also assigned Prime-1 local and foreign currency debt ratings to SMMAG's €100 million NEU CP (Negotiable European Commercial Paper) programme. The outlook is stable.

"SMMAG's A2/Prime-1 ratings reflect its strong operating performance, supported by diversified revenue sources, and strong governance and financial management," says Matthieu Collette, Vice President – Senior Analyst in Moody's Sub-Sovereign Group and lead analyst for the intermunicipality. "The ratings also account for a very high and costly debt, which is nonetheless on a downward trend."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that SMMAG's operating performance will remain strong in the next few years, leading to a reduction in the debt burden, albeit from a very high level.

Over the next two to three years, Moody's expects SMMAG's gross operating balance (GOB) to represent around 10% of operating revenues. In Moody's baseline scenario, operating revenues will grow by 6.3% in 2023 and 2.2% in 2024. The mobility tax – a tax paid on payrolls by private companies as well as public entities and that represents around 64% of SMMAG's operating revenues – moves in line with nominal gross domestic product (GDP), providing a natural hedge against price inflation, and will thus grow by 3% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, close to its medium-to-long term growth rate. Moody's expects fare revenues to recover pre-pandemic levels only in 2024 – at €39.3 million or around 18% of operating revenues – before remaining nearly stable as SMMAG does not plan to change materially the mass transit services it provides. Mandatory transfers from its members, which represent around 15% of operating revenues, will also contribute to SMMAG's operating performance with a planned €4 million increase from its main member, Grenoble-Alpes Metropole (A1 stable), in 2023 to mitigate the impacts of the inflationary context on expenses. In Moody's baseline scenario, price inflation will remain elevated in 2023 before normalizing from 2024 onwards. The 10.8% increase in operating expenditures in 2023 is thus mainly explained by the increase in costs to operate the public transportation network (representing around 80% of operating expenditures) and an increase in interest charges. In 2024, operating expenditures will get back to a more standard path, growing by 2.6%.

With €563.5 million at the end of 2022 compared to €648.3 million at its peak in 2019, SMMAG's debt reduced for the third consecutive year. At 278% of operating revenues, SMMAG's debt burden remains very high but Moody's expects debt deleveraging to continue as the intermunicipality does not have any major capital expenditure (CAPEX) planned. Even if SMMAG will have to fund, mainly through new debt, a €55 million cable project from 2023 onwards, Moody's expects the debt burden to steadily decrease to below 240% by 2026 when the cable will be operated, which is also the end of the current political mandate. At the same time, SMMAG's interest burden will remain elevated. At 7.1% at the end of 2022, the cost of its debt will reach a bottom, from a peak of around 13% in 2017; but SMMAG's existing expensive debt combined with a further increase in the European Central Bank's (ECB's) policy rate through 2023, as per Moody's baseline scenario, will lead its interest burden to represent around 8% of operating revenues over the two to three coming years.

The strong governance and management of SMMAG is supportive to its ratings and is reflected in the intermunicipality's positive governance issuer profile score (G-1). Strong financial management shows in SMMAG's prudent budgetary practices, multiyear CAPEX planning and sound and secure liquidity and debt management. Strong governance has resulted in high GOB levels, allowing SMMAG to maintain a manageable debt burden. SMMAG also benefits from moderate budgetary flexibility, particularly on revenues including potential increases in the mobility tax rate, in tariffs but also in transfers of its members as exemplified during the coronavirus crisis and with Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's planned increase in 2023.

The Prime-1 short-term ratings reflect a sound and secure liquidity profile, supported by predictable and regular cash flows. SMMAG also benefits from very good access to external funding, including the secured funding of public development banks (including the European Investment Bank [Aaa stable] and Caisse Des Depots et Consignations [Aa2 stable]) as well as a €100 million NEU CP programme and, as of the end of December 2022, unused committed credit lines amounting €35 million and a €14 million revolving line.

The economy of the territory on which SMMAG operates, including Grenoble-Alpes Metropole, is solid and innovative although the economic base is small. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is slightly below the French average (€32,600 compared to €34,207 in 2020) and Grenoble ranks 11th in terms of population among the 21 French metropoles. However, the economy benefits from below-average unemployment rates, from a high-skilled workforce with one of the highest shares of employments in R&D (research and development) nationally as well as from high disposable income per capita in international comparisons.

SMMAG's A2 rating incorporates a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a2 and Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from Grenoble-Alpes Metropole (A1 stable). The latter is the key member of the intermunicipality, contributing to 65.5% of mandatory transfers at the end of 2022 (or 10% of operating revenues), highlighting SMMAG's strategic role for Grenoble-Alpes Metropole.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SMMAG will be able to maintain a strong GOB ratio going forward and its debt burden to continue to decrease.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

SMMAG's Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental and social risks and very strong governance, as well as strong resilience to shocks thanks to its intrinsic fiscal strength and external support (including central government support in case of major natural disaster).

SMMAG's exposure to environmental risks is generally low across most categories. The one exception which we consider to be moderately negative relates to the territory's exposure to drought and landslide. Its overall E issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (E-2).

SMMAG's exposure to social risks is generally low across most categories. The one exception which we consider to be moderately negative relates to the exposure to health and safety, given the scope, complexity and labor-intensiveness of mass transit operations. Its overall S issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (S-2).

SMMAG's governance profile supports its rating as captured by a positive G issuer profile score (G-1). SMMAG demonstrates prudent budgetary practices, multiyear CAPEX planning and sound and secure liquidity and debt management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A more rapid debt deleveraging than we currently expect, potentially from a stronger operating performance, and, as a result, a material decrease in SMMAG's interest burden would exert upward pressure on the ratings.

A reversal in the debt deleveraging trend would put downward pressure on the rating. A downgrade of Grenoble-Alpes Metropole would also put downward pressure on SMMAG's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

