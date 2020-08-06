Moody's assigns A2/Prime-1 issuer ratings to adidas AG; outlook stable

Paris, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned an A2 long-term issuer rating and a Prime-1
(P-1) short-term issuer rating to global sportswear company
adidas AG (adidas). The outlook is stable.
"adidas' A2 rating reflects its leading position in the global sportswear
industry supported by strong brand recognition, its robust track-record
of sales growth and margins improvement in the last five years as well
as its low reported debt and conservative financial policies" says
Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Assistant Vice-President and
lead analyst for adidas. "Although its financial leverage
will increase temporarily in the next 12 months owing to the impact of
the coronavirus outbreak on 2020-21 earnings, adidas will
benefit from favorable prospects for the sportswear industry, strong
online capabilities and its good liquidity profile" adds Mr.
Leglise.
RATINGS RATIONALE
adidas' A2 rating reflects (1) the company's leading position
in the global sportswear market and wide geographic diversification,
with €23.6 billion of revenues in 2019; (2) its strong
brand recognition in the apparel and footwear industry supported by product
innovations and significant marketing and sponsorship investments;
(3) the positive long-term prospects of the industry with increasing
health awareness of customers and increased sports participation rates
in key emerging markets, such as China; (4) its solid track-record
of sales growth and operating margin improvement over the last five years;
and (5) its low gross leverage, good liquidity and conservative
financial policies.
The company's strong brand recognition is a key pillar of its credit
quality. The core adidas brand is amongst the most well-recognized
and identifiable brands in the global sportswear industry. While
this creates some reliance on a single brand for earnings contribution,
Moody's believes this is well mitigated by the company's track
record of products innovation, its high marketing and sponsorship
agreements with world-class athletes, football clubs and
national teams, which the rating agency expects will continue going
forward.
Moreover, adidas has a solid track-record of sales growth
outside of its historically core European markets while consistently achieving
operating margins improvements. From 2015 to 2019, the company's
net sales grew at an 9% CAGR, while its reported operating
margin increased from 6.5% in 2015 to 11.3%
in 2019. Moody's expects the favorable long-term prospects
of the sportswear industry, together with continued investments
in the brand, to support further sales growth and some margin expansion
in the medium to long-term.
At the same time, adidas' ratings also incorporate (1) the
impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's anticipates
will weigh on the company's earnings and debt protection ratios
in the next 12 months; (2) its exposure to the highly competitive
apparel and footwear industry, which is characterized by changes
in consumer habits, growing digitalization and increasing awareness
over sustainability issues; (3) the company's sales concentration
on a single brand; (4) the company's sizable commitments to
pay fixed sponsorship obligations; and (5) the challenges related
to the turnaround of Reebok, notably in the US market.
In 2020, the coronavirus crisis will hit adidas' operating
performance and financial metrics and that of other apparel and footwear
companies. Prolonged period of lockdowns across the globe,
the cancellation of major sport events and depressed consumer confidence
will reduce adidas' sales in 2020, while its profitability
will be negatively impacted by incompressible costs such as sponsorships
of athletes and sport clubs. In this respect, whilst the
company's sponsorship strategy supports the brand recognition in
the long term, Moody's cautions that the sponsorship contracts
translate into large non-cancellable commitments, which amounted
to €6.8 billion at year-end 2019. These large
and fixed expenses weigh on margins and increase the company's operating
leverage at times of adverse trading performance, as is the case
in 2020. Moody's currently expects the company's operational
performance to gradually recover in 2021 and 2022, not factoring
in any other material adverse events in the company's main markets.
While adidas' adjusted leverage (on a gross debt basis) will increase
substantially to around 3.5x in 2020 because of the coronavirus
outbreak which will hit its sales and earnings, Moody's expects
adidas to retain strong credit metrics over time. Moody's
expects the company' sales to recover in 2021, resulting in
its adjusted leverage (on a gross debt basis) to trend below 2.0x
by end-2021 and to return to its pre-crisis level,
of around 1.5x, from 2022. Before the coronavirus
outbreak, adidas had strong Moody's-adjusted credit
metrics (including Moody's adjustments), with interest coverage
(EBITA/interest expense) at 17 times, EBIT margin at around 11.6%
and retained cash flow to net debt (RCF/Net Debt) at 83% in 2019.
While adidas has paid steady dividends to its shareholders and has increased
its share buy-back program in recent years, the company maintains
a strict net leverage limit and a large liquidity buffer, which
denotes a rather conservative financial policy.
Moody's also takes comfort in the initiatives undertaken by the
company to strengthen its liquidity to navigate these uncertain times.
At the outset of the crisis, adidas secured a €3.0 billion
syndicated revolving loan facility, maturing in July 2021,
with a one-year extension option. This new facility comprises
a €2.4 billion loan commitment from Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau
(KfW, Aaa stable) and loan commitments of €600 million from
a consortium of commercial banks. The company concurrently announced
the suspension of its dividend payments and its shares repurchase program
to preserve liquidity. Pro forma for the new KfW credit facility,
Moody's estimates that the company currently has over €5.0
billion of liquid sources, including a stable cash balance of around
€2.0 billion, broadly unchanged from end-March
2020.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its Environmental, Social and Governance framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Also,
Moody's believes the retail & apparel sector has an overall
moderate exposure to social risks. With digitalisation and the
rising influence of social media, apparel and footwear companies
are struggling to be trendsetters and face more volatile demand and lower
brand loyalty. As a sportswear company, adidas is not immune
to the inherent cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences,
including increasing awareness over sustainability issues and risks related
to responsible sourcing. Moody's believes that these risks
are mitigated by the company's strong digital capabilities,
its long track record of sustainable product innovation and its public
commitment to progress towards a circular business model.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that adidas will
retain strong credit metrics over time, despite the material impact
of the coronavirus crisis on its earnings and cash flows in 2020.
The outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) a gradual recovery
in the company's revenues over the course of the next 12-18
months will result in its credit metrics returning towards their pre-crisis
levels from 2022, and (2) adidas' liquidity will remain good.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is considered unlikely in the short term because of the uncertainties
related to the coronavirus outbreak and its negative impact on the company's
performance this year. Moody's could upgrade adidas'
ratings over time if (1) it continues to successfully deliver on its long-term
strategy, including the strengthening of its Reebok brand and an
improved market position in the US, (2) achieves further operating
margin enhancements, and (3) maintains conservative financial policies.
Quantitatively, Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company's
(Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage were to trend sustainably
below 1.5x and its (Moody's-adjusted) retained cash
flow (RCF)/net debt ratio remains above 45% on a sustained basis.
Conversely, the rating agency could downgrade adidas's ratings
if the company's operational and financial performance were to deteriorate
for a prolonged period of time, such that its (Moody's-adjusted)
gross leverage exceeds 2.5x especially if not sufficiently mitigated
by sizeable cash on balance sheet, and its RCF/net debt ratio decreases
below 35% for a prolonged period of time. A rating downgrade
could also be considered should the company's liquidity deteriorate
or if it pursues more aggressive financial policies.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
With €23.6 billion of revenue in 2019, adidas is the
second largest company in the sportswear industry, behind Nike,
Inc. (A1 negative). The company has over 2,500 own-retail
stores, over 15,000 mono-branded franchise stores and
over 150,000 wholesale doors. Its shares are listed on the
Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and adidas has
a current market capitalization of around €48 billion. Its
main shareholder is the Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, which holds around
6.8% of the share capital.
