Moody's assigns A3 UND / Aa1 ENH to Bentley Community School District, MI's GO bonds

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 underlying and a Aa1 enhanced rating to Bentley Community School District, MI's $2.2 million 2020 School Building and Site Bonds (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). We maintain the A3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The rating applies to $9.6 million of GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating is based on the district's healthy reserve levels and liquidity, which have remained stable over the past five years amid declining enrollment trends due to increases in the state's foundation allowance. We expect reserve levels to remain in the current range over the near term as district management plans to adjust expenses accordingly, as the state will likely be cutting per pupil aid. The rating also incorporates the district's very small but growing tax base and below average resident wealth and income, as well as its elevated debt and pension burdens.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on our programmatic assessment of the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), and the strength of the State of Michigan's GO credit, currently rated Aa1 with a stable outlook. Under the program, the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. The program's sound mechanics include independent third party notification to the state in the event of debt service insufficiency. Should the school district fail to transfer the necessary funds, the Michigan Department of Treasury is notified of the deficiency by the paying agent three business days prior to the debt service payment date, at which time the state treasurer must make a loan from the state's School Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) to ensure timely debt service payment. The Michigan SLRF was established to provide loans to school districts to moderate the local tax burden for debt service on qualified bonds, prevent a default, and/or cure a default. The state may issue bonds or notes without voter approval to capitalize the fund.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action and we do not see any immediate material credit risks for Bentley Community School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant moderation of the district's debt and pension burden

- Considerable growth in reserve levels and/or enrollment

- Material growth in the economy and tax base

- Upgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued growth in the district's debt and pension burdens

- Material decline in reserve levels

- Contraction in the economy and tax base

- Downgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the 2020 series, is secured by the district's full faith and credit, along with its authorization to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property. The bonds are also secured by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020 debt will be used to finance various improvements throughout the district.

PROFILE

Located in Genesee County (A2 stable) in the eastern region of Michigan's lower peninsula, directly adjacent to Flint and 55 miles northwest of Detroit (Ba3 positive), Bentley Community School District provides kindergarten through twelfth grade education to 832 students in the city of Burton.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

