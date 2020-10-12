Moody's assigns A3 UND / Aa1 ENH to Breckenridge CSD, MI's GO bonds

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying A3 and enhanced Aa1 rating to Breckenridge Community School District, MI's $14.5 million 2020 School Building and Site Bonds (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). Moody's maintains the A3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Post-issuance the district will have $17. 2 million GOULT debt outstanding, $16.7 million of which is rated by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 underlying rating reflects the district's modestly-sized tax base that has notable taxpayer concentration, muted demographic profile, and declining enrollment, counterbalanced by healthy finances and manageable debt and pension liabilities.
The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on our programmatic assessment of the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), and the strength of the State of Michigan's GO credit, currently rated Aa1. Under the program, the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. The program's sound mechanics include independent third party notification to the state in the event of debt service insufficiency. Should the school district fail to transfer the necessary funds, the Michigan Department of Treasury is notified of the deficiency by the paying agent three business days prior to the debt service payment date, at which time the state treasurer must make a loan from the state's School Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) to ensure timely debt service payment. The Michigan SLRF was established to provide loans to school districts to moderate the local tax burden for debt service on qualified bonds, prevent a default, and/or cure a default. The state may issue bonds or notes without voter approval to capitalize the fund.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action due in large part to satisfactory financials. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Breckenridge Community School District. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant and sustained tax base expansion and diversification coupled with a stronger socioeconomic profile
- Improvement in enrollment trends that positively impacts the district's financial operations
- Material, sustained growth in operating reserves and liquidity
- Upgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Tax base contraction and/or negative shifts in demographic profile
- Material decline reserves and/or liquidity
- Increased debt and/or pension burdens
- Continued declines in enrollment
- Downgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)
- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GOULT debt, including the 2020 bonds, is secured by the district's full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. The bonds are also secured by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), which is the basis for the enhanced rating. Voters approved borrowing up to $14.95 million in August 2020 for this issuance.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds of the 2020 bonds will be used to primarily to demolish and reconstruct part of the elementary school, as well as remodel parts of the middle - high school. It will also help finance IT and bus purchases.
PROFILE
Breckenridge Community School District is located in central Michigan (Aa1 stable) approximately 60 miles north of Lansing (A2), encompassing 140 square miles in Gratiot, Midland, and Saginaw (Aa2) Counties. The district provides K-12 education to approximately 600 students in a community of approximately 5,560 residents.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
