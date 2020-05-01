Moody's assigns A3 UND and Aa1 ENH to Brighton Area Schools, MI's GO

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 underlying rating and Aa1 enhanced rating to Brighton Area Schools, MI's $96.5 million 2020 School Building and Site and Refunding Bonds, Series A (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax) and $47.5 million 2020 Refunding Bonds, Series B (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax) (Federally Taxable). The ratings apply to $157 million of GOULT debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 underlying rating reflects the district's adequate reserve levels, potential exposure to revenue volatility given limited revenue raising flexibility and dependence on maintaining or growing enrollment from shared service agreements. The rating also incorporates the district's sizable, affluent tax base and above average debt and pension burdens.
The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the State of Michigan's (Aa1 stable) Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP). The outlook on the SBQLP program is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Michigan.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. While the district is receiving less funds for food and community services that will slightly weaken fiscal 2020 operating performance, the year is still projected to end with at least break even operations. Therefore, we do not see any immediate material credit risks for Brighton Area Schools. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Continued strengthening of operating fund balance and liquidity
- Material lowering of the district's debt, pension and OPEB burdens
- Upgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Falling enrollment that constricts revenue growth
- Narrowing of operating fund balance and liquidity
- Significant increases to the district's overall leverage, including debt, pension and OPEB liabilities, relative to full value and operations
- Downgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)
- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the 2020 series and all outstanding GOULT bonds is secured by the district's full faith and credit, along with its authorization to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property. Outstanding GOULT bonds are also enhanced through their qualification to the State of Michigan's (Aa1 stable) School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP).
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2020A bonds will finance various district improvements and refund the outstanding balance on the 2012 School Building and Site Bonds, Series I.
The Series 2020B bonds will refund $36.7 million of State Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) debt.
PROFILE
Brighton Area Schools encompasses 57 square miles in the southeastern portion of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The district is comprised of the entire City of Brighton (Aa3), a portion of Brighton Charter Township, and portions of Green Oak (Aa2), Genoa (Aa2), and Hamburg (Aa1) townships in Livingston County (Aaa stable). The district operates eight school facilities, and provided pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to 8,329 full-time equivalent students for the 2019-2020 school year.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
