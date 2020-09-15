Moody's assigns A3 UND/Aa1 ENH to Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools, MI's GO bonds

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 underlying and Aa1 enhanced rating to Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools, MI's $2.6 million 2020 School Building and Site Bonds (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). Concurrently, Moody's assigns an A3 underlying rating to $450,000 2020 Technology Bonds, Series II (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). We maintain the A3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The underlying rating applies to $11.2 million of General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying A3 GOULT rating reflects the district's modestly sized tax base with below average resident income levels and largely stable reserves despite declining enrollment. The rating also incorporates the district's moderate debt burden and above average pension burden.

The enhanced rating on the Series 2020 GO bonds reflects the additional security provided by the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program's (SBQLP). The Aa1 programmatic rating mirrors the State of Michigan's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Michigan. Under the program, the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. Fundamental to the Aa1 rating are the program's sound mechanics to ensure timely payments, which include a provision for independent third-party notification to the state in the event of debt service insufficiency, and the strength of the state's general obligations.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. But the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The State of Michigan (Aa1 stable) is considering moderate reductions to state aid which may present operating challenges to the majority of the state's K-12 sector. However the degree of the expected per pupil state aid reductions is not known at this time. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to underlying ratings of local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained strengthening of operating fund balance and liquidity

- Moderation of the district's long-term leverage Tax base expansion or improvement of resident income indices

- Upgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decreases to operating fund reserves and liquidity

- Material increase in the debt or pension burden

- Downgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on GOULT bonds, including both Series 2020 bonds, are secured by the district's full faith and credit, along with its authorization to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property.

The Series 2020 School Building and Site bonds are also secured by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), which is the basis for the enhanced rating.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 School Building and Site Bonds will finance various projects, including the remodeling, furnishing and improving school buildings. The Series II 2020 Technology bonds will fund various technology improvements.

PROFILE

Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools encompasses 125 square miles in Tuscola and Huron Counties, with an approximate population of 5,397. The district is comprised of the villages of Unionville and Sebewaing and includes portions of five surrounding townships, offering kindergarten through twelfth grade education with a 2019-2020 enrollment of 724 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Amy Marks

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

