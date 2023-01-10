Moody's assigns A3 UND/Aa2 ENH to Fall River, MA's state qualified GO bonds & MIG 1 to BANs

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to the City of Fall River, MA's approximately $14.95 million General Obligation State Qualified Municipal Purpose Loan of 2023 Bonds and a MIG 1 short-term rating to the city's approximately 31.3 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes. Moody's maintains the A3 issuer rating and A3 underlying rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale the city will have approximately $365 million in outstanding general obligation debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 issuer rating reflects an economy challenged by below average resident income, elevated poverty rate and low equalized value per capita. The rating also incorporates a stable financial position with limited available reserves and liquidity as well as above average leverage driven by large unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities.

The A3 GOLT rating is the same as the issuer rating given the city's full faith and credit pledge and a Massachusetts municipalities ability to override the Proposition 2 1/2 tax levy limit.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the inherent strength of the Massachusetts Qualified Bond Program (QBP) and its direct-pay arrangement authorized by state statute in which the State Treasurer makes debt service payments on qualified bonds directly to the paying agent. The rating also incorporates the city's sound state aid coverage of annual debt service.

The MIG 1 rating incorporates the enhanced rating of Aa2 on the Massachusetts Qualified Bond Program that is expected to enhance the long-term bonds that will eventually redeem the notes. The rating further reflects the city's history of market access with frequent bond and note issuance.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Increase in available reserves and liquidity as a percent of revenue

-Decline in leverage as a percent of revenue

-Continued trend of stable financial operations

-Upgrade in the credit quality of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline in available reserves and liquidity as a percent of revenue

-Material increase in leverage as a percent of revenue

-Deterioration in the city's economic metrics

-Downgrade in the credit quality of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (enhanced and BAN)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and notes are backed by the city's full faith and credit general obligation limited tax pledge. The bonds are considered limited tax because the debt service has not been voted on by the city as excluded from the tax levy limitations of Proposition 2 1/2. The bonds are further enhanced by the Massachusetts QBP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond and note proceeds will redeem outstanding bond anticipation notes scheduled to mature and provide new money for various capital projects of the city related to the Durfee High School, streetscapes, other school repairs, drinking and storm water, and CSO settlement.

PROFILE

Fall River is located on the southern shore of Massachusetts in Bristol County about 50 miles south of Boston, MA and 18 miles east of Providence, RI. The city has a population of approximately 90,000 and a land area of around 40 square miles. The city provides general governmental services including police and fire protection, solid waste disposal, K-12 public education, water and sewer, street maintenance and parks and recreation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Lehman

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

101 Arch Street

Boston 02110

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

