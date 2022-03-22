Moody's assigns A3 and Aaa.mx ratings to Volkswagen Leasing's issuance of certificados burstiles

Mexico, March 22, 2022 -- Moody´s de México ("Moody´s") today assigned a backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of A3 and a backed Mexican national scale local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx to the proposed Certificados Bursátiles (VWLEASE 22) to be issued by Volkswagen Leasing, S.A. de C.V.'s (VW Leasing). The local currency floating-coupon notes will amount up to MXN 2 billion with a tenor of approximately 3 years, due in 2025. The proposed notes will be issued under the company's MXN25 billion revolving debt program (Programa de Certificados Bursátiles de Corto y Largo Plazo con Carácter Revolvente). The outlook on global scale rating is stable.

The ratings reflect an explicit guarantee from the company's parent, Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS AG, A3 stable).

The following ratings were assigned to proposed local currency senior unsecured notes (VWLEASE 22) to be issued by Volkswagen Leasing, S.A. de C.V. (820591608) :

..Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt rating of A3

..Backed long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating of Aaa.mx

RATINGS RATIONALE

VW Leasing's A3 and Aaa.mx debt ratings are directly linked to the rating of VW FS AG, as VW FS AG explicitly guarantees VW Leasing's issuances, based on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the company's parent entity. Further supporting the ratings is the strategic fit and importance of VW Leasing's operation for the German parent, the fact that both companies share the name, and the reputational risk that a default by VW Leasing would represent for VW FS AG and its ultimate parent, car manufacturer Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (long-term issuer rating A3 stable). In Moody's view, this increases the likelihood that VW FS AG will be willing to provide support to VW Leasing.

Although, governance is highly relevant for finance companies, Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for VW Leasing's governance, as its internal policies and business practices are largely aligned with those of VW FS AG.

VW Leasing's Aaa.mx national scale rating is the sole Mexican national scale rating corresponding to its A3 global scale rating. The stable outlook on VW Leasing's global scale rating mirrors the stable outlook on VW FS AG's rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

VW Leasing's global scale debt rating would be upgraded if the senior unsecured debt rating of VW FS AG is upgraded. Similarly, VW Leasing´s global and national scale debt ratings will be downgraded if the rating of VW FS AG is downgraded.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Volkswagen Leasing, S.A. de C.V.'s rating is between 01 January 2018 and 31 December 2021 (source: Moody's, as well as issuer's annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 23/09/2021.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de Mexico has been informed that within the two-month period prior to the date hereof, S&P Global Ratings, S.A. de C.V. has assigned a rating of mxAAA on the same securities referred to in this press release.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information. Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rodrigo Marimon Bernales

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



