Moody's assigns A3 and enhanced Aa2 to University of Northern Colorado's (CO) Series 2022A; outlook stable

New York, February 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to University of Northern Colorado (UNC), CO's proposed $27 million Institutional Enterprise Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2022A (fixed rate, maturing 2046). The bonds will be issued by the Board of Trustees for the University of Northern Colorado. Concurrently, we have affirmed the A3 issuer rating and A3 revenue bond rating, as well as the Aa2 enhanced rating, on outstanding rated debt. Outstanding debt at fiscal end June 30, 2021 was approximately $138 million. The outlook on the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating reflects UNC's moderate $191 million scope of operations, with good wealth and liquidity stemming from significantly improved expense discipline and bolstered by recent strong market returns. The fiscal 2019-21 return to stronger EBIDA margins and debt service coverage reflect leadership's credibility to right size operations. Strengthened cash and investments relative to expenses improved to 1.1x in fiscal 2021 and is a key credit strength providing the university with some financial flexibility as it continues to confront revenue challenges stemming from the very competitive student market and enduring effects of the coronavirus pandemic. UNC's debt remains manageable, with total debt to EBIDA of 4.7x and total debt to revenue of 0.7x, and no additional debt plans. However, the average age of plant in fiscal 2021 was 19.7 years, indicating future deferred maintenance funding needs. Operating and capital support from the State of Colorado (issuer rating Aa1 stable) is rising, but continues to lag peer institutions. Total cash and investments to total adjusted debt is a weaker 0.6x due to the university's exposure to an elevated underfunded pension liability. Recent state legislation for increased pension payments will reduce the magnitude of future potential expense pressure.

The assignment and affirmation of the A3 rating on the institutional enterprise revenue bonds incorporates the university's issuer rating, along with debt instrument considerations that include good breadth of pledged revenue and able treasury management.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level Aa2 rating of the Colorado Higher Education Enhancement Program, which is notched off of the state's issuer rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to sufficiency of interceptable revenues and transaction structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying ratings incorporates Moody's expectations that the university will continue to maintain sound operating performance and manage expenses to align with revenue to maintain solid debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Enhanced enrollment management driving sustained growth in net tuition revenue

- Material growth in wealth and liquidity

- Sustained strong operating performance and continued demonstration of expense adjustments

- For the enhanced rating: an upgrade of the state or programmatic intercept rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve revenue stability, leading to further deterioration of operating performance and weaker debt service coverage

- Decrease in unrestricted liquidity

- Material additional debt without offsetting growth in revenue or reserves

- For the enhanced rating: a downgrade of the state or programmatic intercept rating and/or the observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

All of UNC's debt is secured by a pledge that includes net revenues of certain auxiliary enterprise facilities (housing, dining, and certain student recreational facilities), certain mandatory student fees, 10% of net tuition revenue, as well as indirect cost recoveries (overhead received for research grants and contracts) and extended studies revenue. The fiscal 2021 net pledged revenue was $37.1 million, which is a limited 19% of the university's Moody's adjusted operating revenues of $191 million.

The Series 2022A bonds will be secured by the state intercept program. Colorado's higher education intercept program is categorized as an unlimited advance. Should the university fail to provide sufficient funds for debt service, the trustee is required to notify the state treasurer on the business day immediately prior to the debt service payment date. The treasurer is required to remit funds to the trustee in immediately available funds of the state. The treasurer recovers the debt service payment from the university's fee-for-service funds, as well as from unpledged tuition revenue.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Taxable Series 2022A bonds are expected to be used to refund all or portions of the outstanding Series 2015A and Series 2016A bonds, and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

University of Northern Colorado is a moderate-sized public university, located in Greeley, Colorado. Based on preliminary fiscal 2021 financials, UNC generated operating revenue of $191 million and in fall 2021, enrolled 8,643 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

