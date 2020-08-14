Moody's assigns A3 general obligation underlying ratings and A3 enhanced ratings to Bentworth School District, PA's General Obligation Bonds, Refunding Series A of 2020 and Series B of 2020

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) underlying rating to Bentworth School District, PA's $8.8 million General Obligation Bonds, Refunding Series A of 2020. Moody's has assigned an A3 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) underlying rating to the district's $10.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Refunding Series B of 2020. The pledge supporting the district's Series B of 2020 bonds is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index. Moody's maintains the district's A3 GOULT underlying rating on $12.4 million in parity rated debt and the A3 GOLT underlying rating on $10.0 million in rated debt, the latter of which will be fully refunded by the Series B of 2020 bonds.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A3 enhanced rating to the district's Series A of 2020 and Series B of 2020 bonds. Moody's maintains an A3 enhanced rating on the district's Series of 2012, Series of 2013, and Series of 2015 bonds. The outlook on the enhanced rating remains stable, mirroring the outlook on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect the district's small and rural tax base, with below average wealth and income levels, healthy and improving reserves, exposure to the natural gas industry, and an elevated debt burden. The rating also considers the district's projected modest surpluses in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, as well as the expectation of a low impact to revenues from the coronavirus pandemic due to the district's minimal reliance on earned income taxes.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The A3 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A3 enhanced rating also reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2019 financial statements, Bentworth School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The district is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not generally assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in the tax base

- Significant decreases in the debt burden

- Continued growth in reserves

- Upgrade of the Commonwealth's rating (Enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in leverage

- Declines in the financial position

- Erosion of the tax base

- Downgrade of the Commonwealth's rating (Enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series A of 2020, Series of 2013 and Series of 2012 bonds, the last of which will be refunded by the new issuance, are secured by the district's GOULT pledge. The bonds are not subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1 "Taxpayer Relief Act," as they were issued to refund bonds that were originally issued prior to the Act's 2006 implementation.

The district's Series B of 2020 bonds, and the Series of 2015 bonds that will be refunded by the new issuance, are secured by the district's GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1.

The district's debt is further enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program. The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series A of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the outstanding Series of 2012 bonds, as well as to fund various small capital projects.

Proceeds from the sale of the Series B of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the outstanding Series of 2015 bonds, as well as to fund various small capital projects.

PROFILE

Bentworth School District is located approximately 35 miles south of Pittsburgh (A1 stable) and serves approximately 1,089 students within the municipalities of Bentleyville, Ellsworth, Cokeburg, North Bethlehem Township and Somerset Township.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

