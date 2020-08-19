Moody's assigns A3 general obligation underlying ratings and A3 enhanced ratings to Jeannette City SD, PA's General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2020 and Series B of 2020

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) underlying rating to Jeannette City School District, PA's $1.21 million General Obligation (Unlimited Tax) Bonds, Series A of 2020. Moody's has assigned an A3 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) underlying rating to the district's $1.57 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Bonds, Series B of 2020. The pledge supporting the district's Series B of 2020 bonds is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index. Moody's maintains the district's A3 GOULT underlying rating on $11.6 million in parity rated debt and the A3 GOLT underlying rating on $4.2 million in rated debt.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A3 enhanced rating to the district's Series A of 2020 and Series B of 2020 bonds. Moody's maintains the A3 enhanced rating on all of the district's rated debt, with the exception of the Series of 2016 bonds that only carry an underlying rating. The outlook on the enhanced rating remains stable, mirroring the outlook on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect the district's small $282 million tax base, declining population and enrollment trends, below average wealth and income indicators, satisfactory financial position, and elevated debt burden. The rating also reflects the district's low exposure to earned income taxes and the expectation that the district's reserves and liquidity will remain healthy relative to similarly rated peers, given district projections of a modest surplus for fiscal 2020 and a modest deficit in fiscal 2021.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The A3 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A3 enhanced rating also reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2019 financial statements, Jeannette City School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The district is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not generally assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in the tax base and improved resident wealth and income levels

- Continued structural balance, resulting in significant increases to reserves and cash levels

- Significant decreases in the debt burden

- Upgrade of the Commonwealth's rating (Enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of structural imbalance leading to material declines in the financial position

- Contraction of the tax base and deterioration of resident wealth and income levels

- Significant increases in the debt burden

- Downgrade of the Commonwealth's rating (Enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series A of 2020, Series A of 2019, Series of 2018, and Series of 2012 bonds, the last of which will be refunded by the new issuance, are secured by the district's GOULT pledge. The bonds are not subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1 "Taxpayer Relief Act," as they were issued to refund bonds that were originally issued prior to the Act's 2006 implementation.

The district's Series B of 2020, Series B of 2019, and Series of 2016 bonds are secured by the district's GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1.

The district's debt is further enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program. The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series A of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the outstanding Series of 2012 bonds.

Proceeds from the sale of the Series B of 2020 bonds will be used for various small capital projects, including a boiler replacement and renovations to an auditorium.

PROFILE

The school district is located in the west central portion of Westmoreland County (Aa3 negative), approximately 30 miles east of the city of Pittsburgh (A1 stable). The school district serves 98% of the city of Jeannette (Baa1 stable), and provides K-12 education for roughly 1,038 students as of fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in Decemeber 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

