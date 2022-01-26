Moody's assigns A3 issuer rating to Henderson Municipal Power and Light, KY; outlook is stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 issuer rating for Henderson Municipal Power and Light, KY (HMPL). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HMPL's A3 issuer rating reflects the utility's sound credit fundamentals, including the benefits of strong financial metrics, autonomous rate setting ability and an automatic fuel cost adjustment mechanism. Also, HMPL has been able to maintain competitive rates, averaging about 15% below the state average from 2018-2020. In fiscal year ended (FYE) May 31, 2019, HMPL decided to decommission its 312-MW coal-fired Station Two generating plant. Consequently, HMPL's operating expenses have declined significantly, allowing for improvements in its days cash on hand (DCOH) as reflected by FYE 2021 DCOH of 312 days compared to DCOH of 212 days for FYE 2019.

These credit strengths help balance out HMPL's credit risks which constrain its rating, including the utility's small size, scale and scope of operations, sole reliance on power purchase agreements (PPAs) to meet customer demand for electricity and significant customer concentration with three industrial customers accounting for more than 20% of revenue in 2021. HMPL's sole dependence on PPAs, supplemented if necessary by open market purchases, exposes it to future market supply and price risks and necessitates maintaining strong liquidity. Three of HMPL's existing PPAs will be expiring by mid-2022 and it is in the midst of a request for proposals (RFP) process, seeking replacement contracts for similar amounts of power and tenors compared to the three-year PPAs that will be expiring this year. Also, HMPL recently completed an update to its integrated resource plans, which is intended to address possible longer-term plans once its existing PPAs expire. These plans could continue to include RFPs for PPAs, but may also consider construction of a natural gas fired generation plant. The latter possible scenario, should it materialize, would likely include the need for new debt financing of that investment.

The issuer rating also incorporates the fact that in November 2021 HMPL retired in full about $10 million of its 2011 A&B bonds, which were the only revenue bonds previously remaining on the utility's balance sheet. While HMPL no longer has its own directly issued debt, in October 2021 the City of Henderson, Kentucky (Aa3 No Outlook) issued about $18.1 million of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021B on behalf of HMPL to provide future funding for the utility's upcoming capital improvement projects. The Series 2021B bonds carry a Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and are general obligations backed by an irrevocable pledge of the full faith, credit and taxing power of the City of Henderson, Kentucky. The Series 2021B bonds are also secured by statute under Kentucky's Senate Bill 192.

The City of Henderson plans to use proceeds from the 2021B bonds to make periodic loans to HMPL for its capital projects and will invoice HMPL semi-annually for debt service on the Series 2021B bonds, which is expected to be slightly less than $1.0 million per year. HMPL has a repayment obligation with the city that will be reported in HMPL's financial statement as notes payable and will also report an accounts receivable from the city for the amount that has yet to be advanced from the bond proceeds. All else equal, including the full disbursement of notes payable in our prospective adjusted debt ratio, HMPL's adjusted debt ratio is expected to increase to about 74% compared to 54% at FYE 2021.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that HMPL can maintain its sound financial performance with strong liquidity and a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) consistently at a robust level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustaining current levels of strong DSCR and adjusted debt ratio while maintaining competitive rates as resources are solely sourced through PPAs and some market purchases when necessary

- Improving liquidity to a level where average DCOH comfortably exceeds 350 days on a sustained basis as liquidity is increasingly important with potential exposure to market price volatility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Unexpected difficulties with current PPAs or an inability to procure new PPAs once current PPAs expire, which could lead to an increase in spot market purchases and power supply costs

- Significant declines in adjusted DCOH and DSCR to less than 150 days and 2.5x, respectively, on a sustained basis

- If material revenue decline were to occur due to loss of commercial and industrial loads

PROFILE

HMPL is a city-owned electric system that serves about 12,000 customers in Henderson (City of) KY, the substantial majority of which are in the residential class.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

