Moody's assigns A3 issuer rating to Neste Oyj

Frankfurt am Main, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 long term issuer rating and a baseline credit assessment (bca) of baa1 to the Finnish Neste Oyj (Neste). The outlook is stable. With the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable) owning 44.7% of its share capital, Neste falls within the scope of Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology. The A3 long term issuer rating benefits from a one notch uplift due to Moody's assumption of moderate support from and low dependency on the Finnish government.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The bca reflects Neste's: (i) strong business profile with high profitability (refining margin better than rated peers at $19 per barrel) as the global leading producer of renewable fuels (about 60% of EBITDA in 2021) with 3.3 million tons of renewable products capacity (about 65k boe/d) in 2021; (ii) competitive advantage in sourcing waste and residuals as main feedstock (92% total renewable feedstock in 2021) for its 3 renewable refineries and flexibility to arbitrage a wide variety of different renewable feedstocks including used cooking oils, animal fat waste, other waste and residues, vegetable oils and other sources; (iii) growing end market demand for renewable diesel, jet and chemical products supported by both mandated demand from European and North American governments and voluntary demand especially for renewable aviation fuel; (iv) very complex Porvoo oil refinery in Finland contributing annually about 540 million EBITDA on average over the past 5 years and its relatively stable marketing and service segment with 947 gas station in Finland and the Baltics in 2021 and, (v) conservative financial policy as evidenced by a very low leverage of 0.8x adj. debt/EBITDA by LTM September 2022, which Moody's expects to increase to 1.6x by end of 2023 due to an ambitious investment program in new renewable refining capacity in Martinez, California and Rotterdam.

At the same time, Neste's (i) volatile oil product end market and volatile feedstock prices for both crude and renewable sources leading to meaningful earnings volatility, (ii) potential for increasing competition in renewable diesel production from growing capacity in all regions to pressure very high crack spreads (in excess of $700 per ton end of September 2022), (iii) potential for a quicker than anticipated decline in demand for oil products and renewable fuels if the base of combustion engines erodes faster than expected; (iv) execution risk related to the large capex investment program and (v) macroeconomic challenges, which could limit mandated blending requirements and overall CO2 emission targets and weaken Neste's revenue and profitability, all constrain the bca.

Neste is undertaking major investments into renewable refineries to benefit from strong demand growth for renewable fuels and polymers as governments seek to reduce CO2 emissions, and projects to invest about €4.7 billion over the next three years, with only about €860 million of it for maintenance of existing refineries. New projects comprise the extension of the Rotterdam refinery for about €1.9 billion to expand production capacity (by 1.3Mton/a to 2.7Mton/a by 2026) and the investment of $1 billion into a JV with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Baa2 stable) to transform the Martinez refinery into a renewable products refinery during 2023 (Neste's share will be about 1.0 Mt/a). Additional investments include the strategic study on transformation of the Porvoo refinery into a renewable circular site over the next 10-15 years, and other initiatives. Furthermore, the company expects to conclude the €1.65 billion expansion of its refinery in Singapore by about 1.3Mton in Q1 2023.

Assuming a successful startup of the Singapore refinery and the Marathon JV, Neste would be the only renewable refiner with facilities in Asia, Europe and North America. Despite rising investment from competitors, Moody's expects Neste to remain the largest renewable refiner (renewable nameplate capacity of about 5.7 Mt/a (136k boe/d) expected for 2023) over at least the next few years.

ESG

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations have been a driving factor of the rating assignment. Moody's considered Neste's leading position among renewable products refiners, its plans to lower carbon emissions, and its efforts to reduce waste and pollution, balanced by the emissions and waste its refineries produce. As social factors Moody's considered the growing end market demand for renewable products, partially balanced by the declining demand for oil products from its Porvoo refinery.

Moody's governance analysis considers Neste's conservative financial policy and successful track record in building the renewable refinery business. The company moderated dividends and reduced growth investments in the past to repay gross debt. Moody's also considered the Government of Finland's strategic long term interest in Neste, willingness to accept a moderation of dividend payments if necessary, and moderate likelihood to support Neste if necessary.

LIQUIDITY

Neste's liquidity is adequate. The company has €1,027 million cash on balance and access to a fully undrawn €1.200 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing December 2024 with two extension options to 2026 and a fully undrawn €150 million overdraft facility. Furthermore, the company has a €400 million commercial paper program in place. Liquidity sources in combination with Moody's expected operating cash flow of about €2 billion should easily cover potential working capital swings, committed CAPEX of about €1.9 billion and relatively high dividend payments of about €1.1 billion expected in 2023.

Moody's also expects the company to issue additional debt in 2023 to partially fund high investments to expand production capacity, potential bolt on acquisitions and to refinance the €400 million bond coming due in June 2024.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Neste will continue to benefit from demand growth for renewable products and maintain renewable refining margins at above $600 per ton enabling it to generate strong cash flows to help fund its ambitious investment program. Additionally, the rating agency expects Neste to maintain a conservative financial policy and to reduce dividends and investments to remain within Moody's expectations for the A3 long term issuer rating throughout economic cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if the Finish government's rating is upgraded or the likelihood of extraordinary support increases. Moody's could consider upgrading Neste's bca if the company (i) executes on its investment strategy and continues to grow its renewable asset base successfully, while maintaining industry's leading margins amid growing competition, (ii) maintains leverage at around 1.0x debt/EBITDA or lower and RCF/debt above 40% through cycles, and (iii) maintains a conservative financial policy and strong backstop liquidity at all times.

Moody's would consider a rating downgrade if the Finish government's rating is downgraded or the likelihood of extraordinary support decreases. Moody's could consider downgrading Neste's bca if the company; (i) experiences a structural decline of its refining margins, due to increased competition for renewable products or a quicker than anticipated decline of oil products; (ii) its leverage increases to above 2.5x and its RCF/debt drops below 30% on a sustained basis; or (iii) financial policy weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Neste is a Finish refining company with about €15.1 billion sales in 2021 operating three renewable refineries in Porvoo, Rotterdam and Singapore with a combined capacity of 3.3Mt annually (about 65k boe/d), making it the globally largest renewable refiner. Neste has been the frontrunner for renewable refining with starting the production of renewable diesel in 2007 in Porvoo, Finland. Furthermore, Neste operates in Porvoo, Finland a very complex 206k boe/d oil refinery and a retail network with 947 gas stations in Finland and the Baltics.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

