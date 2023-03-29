Moody's assigns A3 issuer rating to UKPN Services; stable outlook

London, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned an A3 long-term local currency issuer rating to UK Power Networks Services Holdings Limited (UKPN Services), the services division of the wider UK Power Networks group (UKPN group) under UK Power Networks Holdings Limited, which also owns regulated electricity distribution networks operating in London, the East and South East of England. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 issuer rating reflects (1) UKPN Services' low business risk stemming from very long-dated contracts for the provision of unregulated electricity distribution network services to public and private sector infrastructure providers, which provide stable and predictable, inflation-linked cash flows; and (2) modest gearing, with a track record of maintaining net debt (including shareholder loans) to EBITDA below 3.0x.

UKPN Services provides essential electricity distribution network services to public and private sector clients that operate key infrastructure assets, including airports, railways and other public services. Network assets are operated under long-term contracts, with a remaining weighted average life of 47 years under core contracts, which underpin more than half of the companies' revenue and around 85% of EBITDA. Key counterparties include the London airports (Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and City), the high speed channel tunnel rail link operating between Folkstone and Dover, known as High Speed 1, and the UK government's Ministry of Defence. Solid credit quality of the key counterparties as well as the essential nature of their services underpin the strength of the largely capacity-based and inflation-linked cash flow streams that UKPN Services receives under the services contracts.

In line with the wider UKPN group, UKPN Services has a strong track record of good operational performance, including high customer satisfaction rates and earned performance rewards under certain key contracts.

Financial leverage has been and is expected to remain broadly stable, underpinned by the stable nature of cash flows and a prudent approach to new contract opportunities as well as distributions. Financial strategy and management credibility and track record are key governance considerations under Moody's approach for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and the company's and wider group's track record of applying a balanced financial policy is supporting the assigned A3 rating.

UKPN Services holds external debt of GBP200 million private placement notes due in 2041, and additional GBP85 million of shareholder loans, which Moody's treats as debt-like liabilities. The rating agency expects UKPN Services to maintain leverage broadly in the range of 2.0-3.0x net debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to net debt around the mid- to high twenties in percentage terms, both including the shareholder loans, over the coming five years. This is well in line with minimum requirements for the A3 rating.

The rating is constrained by UKPN Services' small size and some level of counterparty concentration, but this is mitigated by the company's position within the wider UKPN group, to which it contributes approximately 5-6% of revenue and operating profit. Moody's views the overall consolidated credit quality of the entire UKPN group as commensurate with an A3 rating level. This takes into account (1) the low business risk of the main regulated network operating companies coupled with leverage broadly in line with regulatory assumptions (around 60% for the five-year regulatory period starting on 1 April 2023, referred to as RIIO-ED2); (2) the additional business activities and GBP200 million debt at UKPN Services; as well as in aggregate GBP774 million of shareholder loans within the group.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the capital structure of UKPN Services as well as the wider UKPN group will continue to be managed, such that credit metrics do not deteriorate beyond minimum guidance for the assigned rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure is currently not anticipated, given UKPN Services' overall position within the wider UKPN group, where Moody's sees limited potential for a rating upgrade in the context of management's financial policy of maintaining group gearing, measured as consolidated net debt to the regulated networks' regulatory asset value (RAV), around 70%.

Downward rating pressure could arise if UKPN Services' FFO/net debt (including shareholder loans) fell below 20%, or the business risk profile of the unregulated activities increased materially, including from a significant deterioration in counterparty credit quality. In addition, a deterioration of the credit quality of the wider group, including from consolidated UKPN group net debt/RAV rising materially and persistently above 70% (including shareholder loans), would likely result in a downgrade of UKPN Services' rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

UK Power Networks Services Holdings Limited provides bilaterally contracted utility network services, including (1) the construction and delivery of complex high voltage electricity networks; (2) the operation and maintenance of electricity distribution networks for key infrastructure assets in the UK; and (3) tailored solutions to facilitate decarbonisation, cost reductions and improved resilience of its clients' network infrastructure. The company targets markets and customers, where the management of electrical infrastructure is not a core skill and principally operates in the energy/utilities, transport, national infrastructure, commercial/industrial and defence/public sectors.

UKPN Services is wholly owned by UK Power Networks Holdings Limited, which heads the UK Power Networks (UPKN) group and also owns the regulated electricity distribution networks, London Power Networks plc (A3 stable), Eastern Power Networks plc (A3 stable) and South Eastern Power Networks plc (A3 stable), with a combined RAV of GBP7.2 billion at 31 March 2022. The UKPN group is ultimately owned by a consortium including Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) (40%), Power Asset Holdings Ltd (40%) and CK Asset Holdings Limited (A2 stable; 20%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefanie Voelz

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

