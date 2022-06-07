Moody's assigns A3 rating to AMD's proposed debt issuance; outlook stable

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s ("AMD") proposed offering, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes. The ratings outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

AMD's credit profile reflects its strong performance and outlook, driven by continued design wins, market share gains, and an expanded set of product offerings and customers. With recent new product launches, Moody's expects strong revenue growth in 2022 driven by new desktop, mobile, server, and graphics chips, and continued strong semi-custom sales related to game consoles. Moody's projects around 60% growth in 2022 to drive full year revenue of approximately $26 billion (including over $4 billion of revenue from Xilinx). With higher average selling prices, compelling chip performance, and the inclusion of Xilinx, AMD's Moody's adjusted gross margins should approach 50% this year while EBITDA margins exceed 30%.

The Xilinx acquisition, which closed in February, diversifies AMD's revenue and earnings sources and broadens its portfolio outside of its core personal computer, server, and gaming end markets. Xilinx's core markets of automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense as well as test, measurement and emulation have shown accelerating growth over each of the last four quarters. These markets provide a resilient foundation for Xilinx and we project around 20% revenue growth this year to over $4 billion. The deal also gives AMD greater opportunity to provide accelerated solutions in the increasingly important data center market.

Despite staging working capital and making supplier prepayments to support AMD's strong growth, we expect about $4 billion of free cash flow in 2022. Including the proposed issuance, leverage will remain very low, with adjusted gross debt to EBITDA well below 1.0x in 2022 and free cash flow to gross adjusted debt over 100%. While the ability to consistently execute product and technology transitions and withstand competition from strong competitors such as Intel and Nvidia remain key challenges, AMD has demonstrated steady and successful execution for several years.

The use of TSMC for leading edge microprocessor production provides additional manufacturing roadmap certainty for AMD and its customers, which is a credit positive. AMD is currently in the market with leading edge 7-nanometer server processors and datacenter chips and gaining share with expanding profitability. With this product and manufacturing positioning, combined with Intel's current manufacturing challenges, AMD is well positioned to increase its share of the profitable and growing server CPU market from its current level of about 22% (per third party research firm IDC), with the potential to exceed 25% over the next year. Despite AMD's solid operating prospects and Intel's current challenges, Moody's expects the company will continue to face stiff competition from strong and higher rated companies such as Intel as well as NIVIDIA Corporation.

AMD maintains an excellent liquidity profile. As of March 2022, AMD had cash and short-term investments of $6.5 billion. AMD has no debt maturities until $312 million comes due in August 2022. Given the improving cash flow generating outlook, access to a $3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures April 2027 and our expectations that management will maintain at least $2 billion of cash and short-term investments, Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as excellent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if AMD is able to sustain solid business execution, grow revenue, increase market share, and improve profitability and free cash flow while maintaining conservative financial practices, including cash and liquid investments over $1.5 billion. The rating could be downgraded if AMD's market position substantially weakens, profitability declines on a sustained basis or financial policies become more aggressive. Revenue declines due to uncompetitive products, declines in EBITDA margins to below 20%; materially weaker free cash flow generation, or a drop in cash and liquid investments to below $1.5 billion could pressure the ratings.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in microprocessors, graphics processing units and semi-custom and embedded processors. AMD reported revenue of $18.9 billion in the twelve months ended March 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

