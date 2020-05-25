Moody's assigns A3 rating to Blue Bright Limited's proposed senior unsecured bonds

Hong Kong, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 backed local currency rating to Blue Bright Limited's USD-denominated senior unsecured bonds guaranteed by AVIC Capital Co., Ltd. (A3 stable).

Blue Bright Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AVIC Capital.

The entity-level outlook on Blue Bright Limited is stable, in line with the outlook on AVIC Capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior unsecured rating of Blue Bright Limited is at the same level as AVIC Capital's A3 issuer rating, because the bonds to be issued are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by AVIC Capital.

The guarantor, AVIC Capital, has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the payment of all sums expressed to be payable by Blue Bright Limited under the bonds. The guarantee on the bonds constitutes a direct, general and unconditional obligation of AVIC Capital. Obligations under the guarantee will at all times rank pari passu with AVIC Capital's existing and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. Moody's has therefore rated the proposed bonds at A3, which is at the same level as AVIC Capital's issuer rating.

AVIC Capital's A3 long-term issuer rating incorporates the company's (1) standalone assessment of ba2, and (2) a five-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a high level of indirect support from the Government of China (A1 stable) via its parent Aviation Industry Co Ltd of China (AVIC Group) in times of stress, because of its strategic role and important function within AVIC Group, and the parent's strategic importance to the Chinese government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The proposed bonds are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by AVIC Capital. Consequently, an upgrade of AVIC Capital's issuer ratings would result in an upgrade of the note ratings.

Given that AVIC Capital's issuer ratings already incorporate five notches of support uplift, an upgrade would require more explicit support from AVIC Group or the Chinese government while the company maintains its performance.

AVIC Capital's standalone assessment could be upgraded if it (1) improves its asset quality by reducing the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio in its leasing business, (2) reduces the tenor mismatch between its assets and liabilities, and (3) strengthens its capital relative to its managed assets.

A downgrade of AVIC Capital's issuer ratings would also lead to a downgrade of the bond rating.

AVIC Capital's ratings could be downgraded if there is (1) a weakening in the support from its parent and the Chinese government, (2) a decline in its business relationship with its parent, or (3) a significant reduction in the parent's shareholding.

AVIC Capital's standalone assessment could be lowered if (1) its asset quality deteriorates significantly and credit costs rise, (2) its liquidity and funding profiles weaken materially, or (3) capital levels decline.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, AVIC Capital Co., Ltd. reported assets of RMB342.9 billion at the end of March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hung, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA

MD-Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

