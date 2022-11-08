Moody's assigns A3 rating to Booking's Euro Notes; Outlook is stable

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 rating to new Euro Notes to be issued at Booking Holdings, Inc. ("Booking or the Company"). Booking's existing A3 senior unsecured and (P)A3 senior unsecured shelf ratings are unaffected by the proposed transaction. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Booking Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Global Notes, Assigned A3

Moody's expects the terms and conditions of the newly issued obligation to be materially the same as existing obligations of the same class. Booking intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for general corporate purposes, including repayment of the outstanding 2.15% Senior Notes due 2022 and 2.75% Senior Notes due 2023. Moody's views the transaction as credit neutral. The transaction improves the company's maturity profile but increases interest costs while leverage is largely unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Booking's credit profile benefits from its good scale, a portfolio of established brands, strong market position (especially in Western Europe) and sustained demand for online travel services. Given the demand, there are opportunities to expand and diversify the business. The asset-light business model is profitable, generating EBITDA margins in the mid 30% range. Free cash flows are strong and steady, at least $4b-$4.5 billion. The company also has a conservative financial policy that targets and maintains leverage at or below 2x (Moody's gross debt/EBITDA). Liquidity is excellent and management has a disciplined approach to capital allocation that does not include dividends or leveraged transactions. Capital intensity is low, and share repurchases generally do not exceed free cash flows.

The company's primary constraint and challenge is competition and some lingering weakness from the depths of the pandemic. Booking faces a highly competitive industry with hotel chains and other suppliers of travel activities working to establish their own direct to consumer connections, and very large established tech players edging into the market with competing offerings. Given the market dynamics, there is a risk the company may lose market share or need to engage in significant M&A transactions to defend or grow market position. Additionally, the company may experience elevated and ongoing investments in technology and customer acquisition costs to protect its share.

Booking's liquidity is excellent with approximately $9.1 billion of unrestricted cash and short-term investments (STI) as of September 30, 2022 (Q3) and an undrawn $2 billion revolver (excluding outstanding letters of credit). The Company's net debt is near zero with reported debt obligations totaling approximately $9.2 billion.

Booking's capital structure includes one class of unsecured note obligations rated A3. The Company's unsecured revolving credit facility (due 2024), pari-passu with the notes, is unrated.

The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-2, neutral-to-low. The CIS score reflects the company's neutral- to-low environmental and governance risk, and moderately negative social risk. The social score incorporates exposure to moderate risk in customer relations and human capital.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Booking will produce revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow that will range between approximately $14 and $17 billion, $4.5 to $6 billion, and $4 to $4.5 billion, respectively over the next 12-18 months. We expect EBITDA margins to be in the low 30% range and for leverage to fall below 2x (gross debt/EBITDA) on debt that will fall below $10 billion. Moody's projects FCF/debt in the low 40% range, and excellent liquidity. Moody's outlook also assumes a growing mix of merchant revenue, and revenue and EBITDA growth in the mid-teens and 20% range, respectively based on a highly sensitive linkage to GDP in the Euro region which Moody's forecasts to be 2.5% in 2022 and .3% in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if Booking:

» Maintains leading market share among online travel websites

» Returns to organic revenue growth in the double-digit percentage range with adjusted operating margins in the high 30% range

» Generates Free cash flow of over 30% of revenues

» Adheres to conservative financial policies through economic cycles with adjusted leverage of roughly 1x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if Booking's:

» Competitive position weakens materially (e.g. market share loss, revenue growth at or below GDP levels, or operating margins below 30%).

» More aggressive financial policies result in adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing to over 2.5x on a sustained basis.

» Robust liquidity position substantially weakens

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Booking Holdings, Inc., based in Norwalk, CT, is a leading global online travel company and publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKNG, with diversified institutional ownership. Revenues for the last twelve months ended Q3 2022 were approximately $16 billion. Key brands in its portfolio include Booking.com, priceline.com and Agoda.com, as well as rentalcars.com, OpenTable, Inc. and KAYAK.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Cuomo

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

