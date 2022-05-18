Moody's assigns A3 rating to Bouygues' new senior unsecured notes

Paris, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned an A3 rating to Bouygues S.A.'s ("Bouygues", "the company" or "the group") EUR2 billion senior unsecured notes, split into two tranches maturing in 2029 and 2037. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the senior unsecured notes will be used to refinance a portion of the EUR6 billion bridge facility established to fund the acquisition of Equans that is expected to close during the second half of 2022 and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bouygues' A3 rating reflects the group's large scale; its position as one of Europe's leading and most diversified construction groups; broadly conservative financial policy in recent years; and strong liquidity. These factors are balanced by Bouygues' exposure to cyclical industries, mainly through Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier and TF1; the company's geographic concentration, with close to 60% of its revenue coming from France (Aa2 stable); the low profitability of its construction and road-building businesses; and the intense competition in the French telecom sector.

In November 2021 Bouygues announced its acquisition of 100% of Equans, a global multi-technical services provider, from ENGIE SA (Baa1 stable) for an enterprise value of EUR6.7 billion. With this acquisition, Bouygues will have exhausted its financial flexibility at A3, but some benefits to Bouygues' business profile will mitigate the significant debt increase and weaker credit metrics caused by this transaction.

The Equans acquisition will further diversify Bouygues' business profile and add a business that is less cyclical than Bouygues' existing businesses, and which also includes a significant share of recurring revenue. Equans has an asset-light business model and Moody's expects it to generate positive free cash flow (FCF), which will also moderately improve Bouygues' currently negative FCF generation.

Nevertheless, the acquisition bears integration risks due to its size and the decentralized nature of Equans' operations that will need to be merged with Bouygues' existing Energies and Services business, currently part of Bouygues Construction. In addition, the transaction, which will be debt and cash funded, will significantly weaken Bouygues' financial profile. Bouygues has built some flexibility in its rating category: the company ended 2021 with a ratio of FFO/debt of 33% (excluding the pre-funding in October 2021 of a EUR800 million bond maturing in February 2022).

Moody's expects that Bouygues will further improve its credit metrics before the acquisition closes, which will result in credit metrics returning to levels commensurate with the A3 rating by 2023 -considering a full-year contribution of Equans. However, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has weakened the global macroeconomic outlook and fueled cost inflation, which creates a degree of downside risk to our forecasts for Bouygues.

Moody's A3 rating assumes the continuation of Bouygues' prudent financial strategy and policies in the coming years, despite this material debt-funded transaction, and that the group will focus on integrating this substantial new asset and rebuilding its financial flexibility.

LIQUIDITY

Bouygues' liquidity is excellent and supported by a cash balance of EUR4.7 billion as of 31 March 2022 and access to about EUR8 billion of available committed credit lines, which cover large seasonal cash flow movements and short-term debt. Bouygues established a EUR6 billion bridge facility to fund the Equans acquisition, which Moody's expects will be refinanced through long-term bond issuances in a timely manner to maintain the company's excellent liquidity profile.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Bouygues' credit metrics will remain commensurate with an A3 rating post-acquisition of Equans and that, following the closing of the Equans acquisition, Bouygues will maintain conservative financial policies, and focus on integrating the new asset and on deleveraging.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assesses Bouygues' exposure to environmental risks as low and to social risks as moderate, in line with our broader assessment for the construction and telecom sectors. The most important ESG considerations for Bouygues' credit profile are related to governance. Moody's acknowledges Bouygues' track record of conservative financial policies including very prudent liquidity management, and transparent financial disclosures, albeit tempered to some extent by its decision to fully fund the proposed acquisition of Equans with debt and cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Bouygues' rating if, on a sustained basis, it recorded Moody's-adjusted FFO/debt of more than 35% and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt in excess of 5%. A positive rating action would also require a further enhancement of the group's business risk profile and resilience to shocks in any of its major businesses.

Moody's could downgrade Bouygues' rating if, on a Moody's-adjusted basis, its FFO/debt declined toward 25% for a prolonged period or if Bouygues failed to further improve its operating margin and its FCF generation, and to reach positive FCF for the group after the integration of Equans; such a scenario could unfold in case of integration challenges or weaker than expected operating performance at Bouygues' existing businesses. Any material weakening in the group's liquidity could also drive a rating downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Bouygues S.A. (Bouygues) is a France-based diversified group operating in five sectors: construction (Bouygues Construction), road building (Colas), real estate (Bouygues Immobilier), telecom (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1). It generated EUR37.6 billion of revenue in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marie Fischer-Sabatie

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

