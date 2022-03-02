Moody's assigns A3 rating to Cboe's proposed senior notes

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
an A3 rating to Cboe Global Markets, Inc.'s (Cboe)
proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes. Moody's said
Cboe's existing A3 senior unsecured ratings were unaffected by today's
rating action. Cboe's outlook is stable.
Assignments:
Issuer: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Senior unsecured notes, assigned A3
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating assigned to the proposed $300 million senior unsecured
notes is in line with the existing A3 ratings assigned to Cboe's outstanding
senior unsecured notes. Cboe plans to use the net proceeds to help
fund its announced acquisition of ErisX, a US based operator of
a digital asset spot market, regulated futures exchange and regulated
clearinghouse, which it expects to close in the first half of 2022.
Cboe's Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA is expected
to increase modestly with this offering, with proforma leverage
estimated to be approximately 1.8x, up from 1.4x as
of year-end 2021. This in-line with Moody's
expectation for Cboe to sustain leverage below 2x in the normal course
of business.
Cboe's A3 senior unsecured rating is supported by its relatively diverse
trading products suite, high pre-tax margins and conservative
financial posture, including solid leverage and interest coverage
metrics (19x for full-year 2021). Cboe's ratings are constrained
by its relatively small scale and mostly transaction based revenue streams.
Cboe's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that it
will maintain its conservative financial posture, including operating
in the normal course of business at Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA
below 2x, while also maintaining a solid competitive position and
good financial performance over time. The stable outlook also reflects
Moody's expectation that crypto-related activities will remain
a relatively limited part of the company's business and not present any
material new risks to Cboe's overall business franchise.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if Cboe materially grows its pre-tax
income over time, commits to and achieves a debt to EBITDA ratio
below 1x, and similarly improves its other key leverage and interest
coverage ratios on a sustained basis.
The ratings could be downgraded if key leverage and coverage metrics deteriorate,
with debt to EBITDA increasing sustainably over 2x, or if there
is a notable increase in the company's risk or acquisition appetite.
The ratings could also be downgraded if there is an operational failure
or cybersecurity breach leading to damage to the franchise or substantial
financial losses.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
