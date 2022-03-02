Moody's assigns A3 rating to Cboe's proposed senior notes

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned an A3 rating to Cboe Global Markets, Inc.'s (Cboe) proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes. Moody's said Cboe's existing A3 senior unsecured ratings were unaffected by today's rating action. Cboe's outlook is stable.

Assignments:

Issuer: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Senior unsecured notes, assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating assigned to the proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes is in line with the existing A3 ratings assigned to Cboe's outstanding senior unsecured notes. Cboe plans to use the net proceeds to help fund its announced acquisition of ErisX, a US based operator of a digital asset spot market, regulated futures exchange and regulated clearinghouse, which it expects to close in the first half of 2022. Cboe's Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA is expected to increase modestly with this offering, with proforma leverage estimated to be approximately 1.8x, up from 1.4x as of year-end 2021. This in-line with Moody's expectation for Cboe to sustain leverage below 2x in the normal course of business.

Cboe's A3 senior unsecured rating is supported by its relatively diverse trading products suite, high pre-tax margins and conservative financial posture, including solid leverage and interest coverage metrics (19x for full-year 2021). Cboe's ratings are constrained by its relatively small scale and mostly transaction based revenue streams.

Cboe's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that it will maintain its conservative financial posture, including operating in the normal course of business at Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x, while also maintaining a solid competitive position and good financial performance over time. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that crypto-related activities will remain a relatively limited part of the company's business and not present any material new risks to Cboe's overall business franchise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Cboe materially grows its pre-tax income over time, commits to and achieves a debt to EBITDA ratio below 1x, and similarly improves its other key leverage and interest coverage ratios on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if key leverage and coverage metrics deteriorate, with debt to EBITDA increasing sustainably over 2x, or if there is a notable increase in the company's risk or acquisition appetite. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is an operational failure or cybersecurity breach leading to damage to the franchise or substantial financial losses.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

