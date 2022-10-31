Moody's assigns A3 rating to Church & Dwight's notes; outlook stable

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned an A3 rating to Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s (CHD) proposed $500 million, 10-year senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will be utilized to term out debt following the Hero Cosmetics acquisition. Other ratings of the company and the stable outlook are not affected. The issuance is credit positive because it improves liquidity by terming out acquisition debt.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

....$500M Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Church & Dwight's A3 senior unsecured rating reflects its stable operating performance and free cash flow supported by broad distribution of its branded portfolio of premium and value-oriented consumer products. Product diversity is good and geographic reach is improving though still weaker than higher rated peers. In 2021, roughly 82% of revenue was generated in the US, creating greater exposure to US economic weakness and to the product and pricing strategies of competitors or actions of sizable distribution partners, including Walmart Inc. – the company's largest retail client. Leverage will increase temporarily after the Hero Cosmetics acquisition, which closed in October. Church & Dwight will remain acquisitive, but conservative financial policies and credit metrics provide flexibility to pursue acquisitions, fund shareholder distributions, and manage through periods of operating weakness while sustaining investments in product development and marketing. The company benefitted from the effects of the coronavirus in certain segments as consumers stocked up on many items. Like others, the company has taken significant pricing in the face of high inflation. While revenues will benefit from the pricing actions and ongoing demand for everyday staples, Moody's expects that elasticity will increase as the economy slows and the consumer becomes more stretched. Trading down will become a bigger issue although the company may benefit from some of its offerings at lower price tiers. However, some higher priced or more discretionary items, such as WATERPIK™ and FLAWLESS are already seeing softer demand. Moody's expects supply chain issues and inflationary pressures to continue to be headwinds to operating profit of the company in the next year, which will be partly offset with pricing and other mitigants. The company enjoys excellent liquidity.

Church & Dwight's estimated 2.2x debt-to-EBITDA leverage as of September 2022 will increase to roughly 2.5x pro forma for the $630 million Hero acquisition. Hero is the latest in an ongoing acquisition strategy that included Matrixx Initiatives, Inc. the owner of Zicam for $530 million in December of 2020 and the Therabreath brand for $580 million in December 2021. Although CHD has exhibited a willingness to increase debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage to 2.5x-3.0x for acquisitions, Moody's believes that CHD will move to reduce leverage quickly following such events. Church & Dwight's free cash flow exceeding $400 million annually provide good flexibility to fund investments and debt repayment.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Church & Dwight's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposures to environmental and social risks is considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing inputs for its products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Church & Dwight's exposure to environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) with waste and pollution risks around land, water, raw materials, energy usage, and especially packaging waste. These risks are partially offset by good business diversity and good ability to pass on rising costs to meet environmental standards and changing customer preferences to consumers. While the company does face risks associated with key inputs, including minerals, chemicals, and oil- based raw and packaging materials, its reliance on natural capital (including agricultural products) is somewhat less than that of purely food and protein companies.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) and mainly reflect Church & Dwight's exposure to responsible production and health & safety risks. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain that supports its diverse product portfolio, and responsibly source ingredients such as palm oil and packaging. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety risks due to a number of manufacturing facilities that include the handling of potentially harmful ingredients such as chemicals. Customer relations risks are present but viewed as neutral to low due to the large and diverse brand portfolio. While many products are used orally or are topically in contact with skin, the risk is also somewhat less than for consumer products companies that focus more heavily on ingestible products such as food. However, the company must invest to limit exposure to risks related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination.

Church & Dwight's governance risk is neutral to low (G-2) reflecting its conservative financial policies, sound governance practices and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility. Low leverage and the cash flow from a diverse geographic footprint and product portfolio provide considerable financial flexibility to invest in maintaining its market position and strong debt service capability. Moody's views Church and Dwight's financial policies as conservative although the company does not have a stated leverage target. That said, Church & Dwight has high event risk given the company's appetite for debt financed acquisitions, although Moody's recognizes its track record of efficiently integrating those acquisitions, while improving profitability and cash flow, and quickly reducing leverage. Church & Dwight is a widely-held, publicly traded company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Church & Dwight's credit metrics will improve due to solid earnings growth, and that the company's excellent liquidity provides good financial flexibility to weather periods of weaker demand and margin pressure. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will be acquisitive but will rapidly de-lever after debt-financed transactions.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company gains meaningfully in scale, consistently improves operating performance, maintains or increases market share and demonstrates a continued track record of successfully integrating acquisitions.

A downgrade could result from deteriorating operating performance, difficulty integrating acquisitions, a shift towards more aggressive financial policies, deterioration in liquidity of if Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, designs and markets a broad portfolio of branded household and personal care consumer products. Brands include Arm & Hammer, Trojan, First Response, Nair, OxiClean, Orajel, Waterpik, and Zicam among others. The publicly-traded company generates roughly $5.0 billion in annual revenue.

