Moody's assigns A3 rating to Cintas' proposed senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to Cintas Corporation No. 2's (together with indirect parent and publicly traded Cintas Corporation, "Cintas") proposed $1.2 billion notes offering. The outlook is stable.

The net proceeds from the debt issuance will be used to refinance existing debt and to provide additional liquidity.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cintas Corporation No. 2

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects Cintas' leadership position in the specialized uniform rental sector, broadly diversified customer base, good revenue visibility derived from long-term contracts and modest financial leverage. Debt to EBITDA of 1.7x as of February 2022, pro forma with the proposed issuance and expected debt repayments, is modest, reflecting conservative financial policies. EBITA margins around 22% compare favorably to its peers and reflect Cintas' operational expertise. The company's profitability reflects its ability to extract industry-leading efficiencies from its route-based business services, a competitive advantage. Moody's expects the company will be able to sustain stable margins and cash flow, despite the current inflationary headwinds. Cintas' contracts typically incorporate inflation-based escalators and the company has the ability to adjust pricing.

Profits are concentrated as Cintas relies on its uniform rental and facility services business for over 75% of its revenue. The company's core uniform business is linked to employment levels and can experience cyclical headwinds at times of economic downturns. The segment was pressured during the recent recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Cintas was able to offset weakness in its core uniform rental business with growth in sanitization and personal protective equipment (PPE) products, resulting in relatively solid performance through the 2020 recession. With over $7.5 billion in total revenue as of the twelve-month period ending February 2022, Cintas is large compared to direct competitors in a highly fragmented industry, but revenue scale is small versus other issuers in the A3 ratings category.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments.

Cintas's liquidity profile is excellent. Moody's expects free cash flow above $750 million for fiscal 2022 (Moody's adjusted, after dividends), over $1 billion availability under the company's recently upsized $2 billion senior unsecured revolver due 2027, and balance sheet cash and equivalents of at least $75 million. Moody's anticipates Cintas will use free cash flow to fund share repurchases and opportunistic M&A. The revolving credit facility supports the company's commercial paper program and includes two financial covenants: a maximum debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0x (as defined in the Credit Agreement). Moody's expects Cintas will maintain a large cushion over required levels.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for mid to high single-digit growth over the next 12 months, with stable margins and financial policies that sustain debt to EBITDA below 2.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if: 1) Cintas demonstrates sustained revenue and earnings growth over time; 2) business line diversity increases substantially through the addition of new business segments; 3) Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will be maintained below 1.5x; and 4) Moody's anticipates Cintas will maintain conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if: 1) Cintas fails to generate anticipated levels of revenue, profitability or free cash flow; 2) EBITA margins are sustained below 14% or become volatile; 3) Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to remain above 2.5x; or 4) Cintas shifts to more aggressive financial policies.

Cintas is the largest provider of uniform programs in North America, as well as a provider of entrance mats, restroom products and services, first aid, safety and fire protection products and services and branded promotional products to business customers. Moody's expects revenue for fiscal 2022 (ends May 31) above $7.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ignacio Rasero

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

