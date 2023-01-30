Moody's assigns A3 rating to Codelco proposed notes; stable outlook

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 rating to Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile's ("Codelco") proposed senior unsecured notes up to $ 900 million due in 2033. The company's existing A3 ratings are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including pre-funding of upcoming debt maturities, and therefore leverage will not be affected. The rating of the notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Rating assigned:

..Issuer: Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

.... Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes due 2033, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The bond issuance will further support Codelco's liquidity and address upcoming debt maturities from 2023 through 2025, with no material impact on leverage. Out of Codelco's total debt of $17.2 billion at the end of September 2022, about $15.6 billion corresponds to cross-border bonds, of which $1.2 billion will mature between 2023-2025. Medium-term refinancing risk is low, with cash of $1.65 billion at the end of Q3 2022 covering debt maturities through 2026.

Liquidity has strengthened with Codelco's improved free cash flow in 2020 and 2021 as a consequence of stronger copper prices and lower capital expenditures. In 2022 though, higher capital spending and relatively low copper prices led to slightly negative free cash flow generation ($214 million in the 12 months ended September 2022). Still, the allowance for annual profit retention (30% of total profits) from 2021 to 2024 for investments will reduce Codelco's need to raise debt to fund upcoming capital spending.

Codelco's A3 rating reflects Codelco's status as a government related issuer ("GRI") and is based upon the following inputs: (i) the company's BCA at baa3, a measure of its intrinsic risk regardless of its controlling entity; (ii) the Government of Chile's A2 bond rating; and (iii) Moody's assumptions of high support from the government of Chile and high dependence between Codelco and the government. The government's high level of support provides three notches of uplift to Codelco's BCA.

The baa3 BCA incorporates the company's position as the world's largest copper producer and the fourth largest molybdenum producer and its substantial reserve base, as well as the large exposure to one single commodity (copper) for a large portion of its cash flows. The BCA also incorporates Codelco's need to maintain large capital spending to maintain production levels at a moment that the industry faces declining ore grades, rising costs and lower productivity. Codelco is currently investing in a number of so-called structural projects, which require capital spending of about $4 billion on an annual basis. In about 10 years, the structural projects will account for about 65% of Codelco's total annual copper production.

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of a gradual recovery in Codelco's operating performance in the next 12-18 months and maintenance of adequate liquidity, with continued access to debt capital markets. While copper price volatility is a risk in the near term, long-term fundamentals for copper remain positive, and Codelco's ability to continue to invest to maintain production volumes and control operating costs is key to sustaining its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on Codelco's rating or outlook could arise if the company is able to sustain its credit metrics at current levels, with strong cash flow and robust liquidity, and gradually reduce its debt levels. Codelco's ability to progress with structural projects and at least maintain the current copper production volumes are important considerations for a rating upgrade. Moody's could raise Codelco's BCA if its credit metrics improve, such that its leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) remains below 2x, with interest coverage (Moody's-adjusted EBIT/Interest expense) maintained above 5.5x and Moody's-adjusted EBIT margins sustained above 20%. An upward rating movement would also be subject to the relative position of Chile's sovereign rating because of the importance of the sovereign's credit strength in terms of its ability to provide extraordinary support to the company.

Moody's could downgrade Codelco's rating or BCA if its earnings contract for a prolonged period, with an overall weakening in credit metrics and a marked deterioration in the company's liquidity, or Codelco's operating performance deteriorates, with declining production levels and higher costs. A lowering of the BCA could lead to a downgrade of Codelco's rating, while any indication of a decline in the level of support from the Government of Chile would also exert downward rating pressure. Quantitatively, Moody's could downgrade Codelco's rating or outlook if its leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) stays at 2.75x or above on a sustained basis, with interest coverage (Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense) declining towards 4.5x or below and Moody's-adjusted EBIT margins trending towards 15% or below.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) is 100% owned by the Chilean government and is the largest producer of copper globally, with an 8% share of global mined copper production in 2022 (up to November) and 28% of total production in Chile for the 12 months that ended November 2022. The company is also one of the largest molybdenum producers globally, with a market share of around 8% in 12 months that ended September 2022. Codelco's operations include several world-class mines from a reserve, production capacity and cost perspective, as well as smelting and refining capabilities. In addition, Codelco owns 49% of the El Abra mining operations in Chile and is part of a joint venture with Mitsui & Co. Ltd (Mitsui, A3 stable), which owns a 29.5% interest in Anglo American Sur S.A. Codelco's revenue for the 12 months that ended September 2022 was $18 billion.

