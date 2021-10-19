Moody's assigns A3 rating to Codelco's proposed notes; negative outlook

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 rating to Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile's ("Codelco") proposed senior unsecured notes due 2050. The outlook for all ratings is negative.

The transaction is a reopening of the 2050 bond issued in September 2019. Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used primarily for liability management purposes (tender offer for shorter maturity bonds) and therefore leverage will not be significantly affected. The rating of the notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Rating assigned:

Issuer: Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes due 2050: A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The bond issuance will further support Codelco's liability management initiatives and address upcoming debt maturities from 2023 through 2025, with no material impact on leverage. Out of Codelco's total debt of $17.4 billion at the end of June 2021, about $15.8 billion corresponds to cross-border bonds, of which $3 billion will mature between 2023-2027. In the past couple of years, Codelco has raised debt to improve its liquidity cushion and pre-fund upcoming debt maturities -- in 2019 and 2020, Codelco issued about $5.8 billion in cross-border bonds.

Codelco has adequate liquidity to meet its financial obligations and capital spending requirements, with about $ 3 billion in cash at the end of June 2021, and free cash flow of $1.8 billion in the twelve months ending in June 2021. Medium-term refinancing risk is low, with cash covering debt maturities through 2025 on a pro-forma basis.

Liquidity has also strengthened with Codelco's improved free cash flow as a consequence of stronger copper prices and lower capital expenditures. With a recovery in copper prices in 2H20 through 2021, and copper trading above $4.0/lb, Codelco has started to generate positive free cash flow since 3Q20, also supported by continued operations and cost control. Accordingly, C1 cash costs in 2021 increased to $1.34/lb, from $1.29/lb in 2020, but are lower than average 2018 and 2019 C1 cash costs, while accumulated production in the twelve months ending in June 2021 reached 1.78 million tons of copper, which compares to 1.72 mm tons in 2020 and 1.71 mm tons in 2019.

The A3 rating reflects Codelco's status as a government related issuer ("GRI") and is based upon the following inputs: (i) the company's BCA (baseline credit assessment) at ba1, a measure of its intrinsic risk regardless of its controlling entity; (ii) the Chilean Government's A1 bond rating; and (iii) our assumptions of high support from the government of Chile and high dependence between Codelco and the government. The government's high level of support provides four notches of uplift to Codelco's BCA.

The ba1 BCA incorporates Codelco's need to maintain large capital spending at a moment that the industry faces declining ore grade, rising costs and lower productivity. Codelco's ratings also incorporate the company's position as the world's largest copper producer and the second largest molybdenum producer and its substantial reserve base, as well as the large exposure to copper prices.

The negative rating outlook on Codelco reflects the outlook on Chile's sovereign rating, given the importance of the sovereign's credit strength in its ability to provide extraordinary support to the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on Codelco's ratings or outlook could arise if copper prices improve significantly and are sustained at higher levels, leading to stronger cash flow, more robust liquidity and a lighter debt burden. Codelco's BCA could be raised with stronger credit metrics such that leverage (adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) remains below 2.75x, with interest coverage (adjusted EBIT/Interest expense) maintained above 4.5x and adjusted EBIT margins sustained above 15%.

Codelco's ratings or BCA could suffer negative pressure should earnings contract for a prolonged period, with an overall weakening in credit metrics and a marked deterioration in the company's liquidity position, or if Codelco is unable to improve its operating profile and return to the second quartile of the industry's cost curve. A lowering of the BCA could lead to a downgrade of Codelco's rating, while any indication of a decline in the level of support from the government of Chile would also put downward pressure on the company's ratings.

The methodologies used in this rating were Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) is 100% owned by the Chilean government and is the largest producer of copper globally, holding an approximate 8.3% share of mined copper production. The company ranks as the second largest global molybdenum producer (as a by-product of copper production) with a market share of approximately 9.6%. Codelco generated $18.9 billion in revenues in the twelve months ended June 2021.

