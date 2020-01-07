Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's assigns A3 rating to Codelco's proposed notes; stable outlook 07 Jan 2020 New York, January 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 rating to Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile's ("Codelco") proposed senior unsecured notes due 2030. The outlook is stable. Net proceeds from the proposed issuance, together with the reopening of the 2050 senior unsecured notes issued in September 2019, will be used primarily for liability management. Accordingly, Codelco has about $3 billion in maturities due in 2020, 2021, 2022. As a result, assuming $2 billion in net proceeds, the transaction will not have a material effect on Codelco's leverage and will help reduce funding costs and interest expenses. The rating of the notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable. Rating assigned: Issuer: Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030: A3 RATINGS RATIONALE The A3 rating reflects Codelco's status as a government related issuer ("GRI") and is based upon the following inputs: (i) the company´s baseline credit assessment (BCA) at baa3, a measure of its intrinsic risk regardless of its controlling entity; (ii) the Chilean Government's A1 bond rating; and (iii) our assumptions of high support from the government of Chile and high dependence between Codelco and the government. The government's high level of support provides three notches of uplift to Codelco's BCA. The BCA incorporates Codelco's large capital spending needs to offset falling ore grades and maintain production levels, which has led to the issuance of incremental debt and persistent generation of negative free cash flow, and the large exposure to copper prices. Codelco's ratings continue to reflect the company's position as the world's largest copper producer and the second largest molybdenum producer and its substantial reserve base (6% proven and probable copper reserves). We estimate annual capital expenditures around $4 billion through at least 2022, reflecting projects already in progress, such as key structural projects, including the El Teniente new mine level, the Andina mine-plant transfer system and the Chuquicamata underground mine. Longer-term, Codelco has additional projects, including the Inca mine (Salvador Division), Andina development and Radomiro Tomic Sulfides II, which will allow the company to extend the life of its mines and maintain production levels. Large capital expenditures, lower production volumes and relatively lower average copper prices in 2019 have led to weaker free cash flow generation and cash burn through September 2019. Moreover, Codelco faced challenges related to its operations in the period, with heavy rains affecting production in key mines, a strike Chuquicamata, and scheduled suspension of operations at Chuquicamata and Salvador contributing to lower production volumes and higher costs, which enhances the need for continuous cost reduction and productivity improvements to support performance in the medium to long-term. Codelco is currently in the third quartile of the industry's cost curve. With the transformation plan announced in November 2019 (not yet approved by the Board), Codelco plans to further reduce costs ($1 billion in opex starting in 2021, $ 400 million in 2020) and capital expenditures (about $800 million per year) and return to the first or second quartile of the industry's cost curve. Copper market fundamentals remain attractive - refined copper is likely to be in balance to slight surplus in 2020, following deficits in 2019, while trade tensions, particularly between the US and China, and slowing GDP growth in China will continue to drive market sentiment and prices, which are likely to trade sideways. In the medium-term, we do not expect a material increase in copper mine output worldwide, which will maintain the market balanced or even in deficit if there is a faster growth in demand. The stable outlook reflects our expectations for strengthened operating performance and adequate liquidity. The outlook incorporates ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and a more efficient operating profile. Credit challenges related to high capital spending needs to maintain production volumes are also taken into consideration together with the capitalization from the government completed in early 2019 and Codelco's capacity to direct cash flows toward investment projects. While market volatility remains a risk, underlying factors promoting steady operating performance are likely to provide some flexibility, even in a weaker pricing environment. Positive pressure on Codelco's ratings or outlook could arise if copper prices improve significantly and are sustained at higher levels, leading to stronger cash flow, more robust liquidity and a lighter debt burden. Codelco's BCA could be raised with stronger credit metrics such that leverage (adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) remains below 2.5x, with interest coverage (adjusted EBIT/Interest expense) maintained above 5.0x and adjusted EBIT margins sustained above 15%. The ratings or outlook could suffer negative pressure should earnings contract for a prolonged period or if Codelco is unable to maintain costs within the second quartile of the industry. Any indication of a decline in the level of support from the government of Chile would also put downward pressure on the company's ratings. A lower BCA could be considered if its leverage ratio (adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) increases towards levels above 3x, and interest coverage (adjusted EBIT/interest expense) remains below 4.5x or if EBIT margins falls to levels below 12%, all on a sustainable basis. A marked deterioration in the company's liquidity position could also precipitate a downgrade. The methodologies used in these ratings were Mining published in September 2018, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) is 100% owned by the Chilean State and is the largest producer of copper globally, holding an approximate 9% share of mined copper production. The company also ranks as one of the top two global molybdenum (moly) producers (as a by-product of copper production) with a market share of approximately 9%. Operating through seven mining divisions, Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Ministro Hales, Andina, El Teniente, Salvador, Gabriela Mistral, and Ventanas (refinery), Codelco's operations include several world class mines from a reserve, production capacity, and cost perspective, as well as smelting and refining capability. In addition, CODELCO owns 49% of the El Abra mining operation in Chile and is part of a joint venture with Mitsui & Co. Ltd that owns a 29.5% interest in Anglo American Sur - and Codelco owns, through this joint venture, 20% of Anglo-American Sur. Revenues for the 12 months ending September 2019 were $12.3 billion. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



