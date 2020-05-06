Moody's assigns A3 rating to Colonial Enterprises notes

$600 million proposed unsecured notes rated

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned an A3 rating to Colonial Enterprises, Inc.'s (Colonial) proposed $600 million offering of senior unsecured notes. Colonial is a holding company that wholly owns Colonial Pipeline Company (Pipeline, A3 stable). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Colonial's A3 issuer rating and P-2 short term commercial paper rating, and Pipeline's A3 senior unsecured rating. The ratings outlook for both entities is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed issuance are likely to be used to refinance Pipeline's $275 million debt maturing in October 2020, to prefund capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes.

"The incremental $325 million debt will increase Colonial's leverage in 2020," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "The cushion under Colonial's A3 rating would deteriorate if the refined products volumes transported through its system and its EBITDA decline materially due to decreased demand from the impacts of COVID-19, and do not normalize quickly."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Colonial Enterprises Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Colonial Enterprises Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Colonial Pipeline Company

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Colonial Enterprises Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Colonial Pipeline Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Colonial's A3 long term and P-2 short term commercial paper ratings reflect the strategic location of its pipeline assets, being positioned at key distribution points along the east coast that allows the company to serve major metropolitan areas, major airports, and Department of Defense facilities. Colonial benefits from its dominant refined products pipeline system and stable cash flow profile, which is supported by its fee-based revenue, leading market position, competitive tariff profile, and supportive domestic demand for refined products. The A3 rating is restrained by its small size and single-asset nature of its operations, gradual secular decline in domestic demand for refined products, relatively leveraged capital structure, and aggressive dividend payout ratio.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines have creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The midstream sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the decline in oil & gas commodity prices and in demand for refined products. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the limited impact on Colonial's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the refined product demand and supply shocks, and the company's competitive position during a period of low demand.

Colonial's Prime-2 rating is supported by its adequate liquidity profile. Colonial has a $500 million commercial paper program backed by its $500 million revolving bank credit facility expiring in April 2023. As of December 31, 2019, there were no drawings under the bank credit facility and no commercial paper was outstanding. Cash and cash equivalents of $100 million at December 31 and availability under the company's bank credit facility is sufficient to cover projected negative free cash flow in 2020 and 2021, reflecting the outspending of internally retained cash flow from Colonial's capital spending plans and dividends. The revolving bank credit facility is subject to an EBITDA to Interest coverage ratio of greater than 3.0x. Drawings under the bank facility are not subject to Material Adverse Change clauses. Moody's anticipates Colonial will maintain adequate covenant headroom. Colonial's next long-term debt maturity occurs on October 15, 2020 when $275 million of 3.5% notes come due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook assumes Colonial will continue to maintain its low business risk profile and take steps to maintain a reasonable leverage profile if EBITDA declines meaningfully due to COVID-19 related demand reduction. Colonial's ratings could be negatively affected by aggressive debt financed expansion or increased owner distributions, above historical levels. Debt to EBITDA over 3.5x could also lead to a downgrade. Colonial's rating could be upgraded if the company can sustain debt/EBITDA of 2x or if it can improve asset diversification without hurting its business profile or significantly increasing debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Colonial Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, owns an interstate pipeline delivering liquid petroleum products from refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama throughout the Southeast, Mid Atlantic and Northeast United States.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arvinder Saluja, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

