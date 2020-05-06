Moody's assigns A3 rating to Colonial Enterprises notes

$600 million proposed unsecured notes rated
New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned an A3 rating to Colonial
Enterprises, Inc.'s (Colonial) proposed $600
million offering of senior unsecured notes. Colonial is a holding
company that wholly owns Colonial Pipeline Company (Pipeline, A3
stable). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Colonial's
A3 issuer rating and P-2 short term commercial paper rating,
and Pipeline's A3 senior unsecured rating. The ratings outlook
for both entities is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed issuance are likely to be used to refinance
Pipeline's $275 million debt maturing in October 2020,
to prefund capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes.
"The incremental $325 million debt will increase Colonial's
leverage in 2020," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's
Vice President. "The cushion under Colonial's A3 rating
would deteriorate if the refined products volumes transported through
its system and its EBITDA decline materially due to decreased demand from
the impacts of COVID-19, and do not normalize quickly."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Colonial Enterprises Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
A3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Colonial Enterprises Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Colonial Pipeline Company
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Colonial Enterprises Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Colonial Pipeline Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Colonial's A3 long term and P-2 short term commercial paper ratings
reflect the strategic location of its pipeline assets, being positioned
at key distribution points along the east coast that allows the company
to serve major metropolitan areas, major airports, and Department
of Defense facilities. Colonial benefits from its dominant refined
products pipeline system and stable cash flow profile, which is
supported by its fee-based revenue, leading market position,
competitive tariff profile, and supportive domestic demand for refined
products. The A3 rating is restrained by its small size and single-asset
nature of its operations, gradual secular decline in domestic demand
for refined products, relatively leveraged capital structure,
and aggressive dividend payout ratio.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines have creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The midstream sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the decline in
oil & gas commodity prices and in demand for refined products.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the limited impact on Colonial's credit
quality of the breadth and severity of the refined product demand and
supply shocks, and the company's competitive position during a period
of low demand.
Colonial's Prime-2 rating is supported by its adequate liquidity
profile. Colonial has a $500 million commercial paper program
backed by its $500 million revolving bank credit facility expiring
in April 2023. As of December 31, 2019, there were
no drawings under the bank credit facility and no commercial paper was
outstanding. Cash and cash equivalents of $100 million at
December 31 and availability under the company's bank credit facility
is sufficient to cover projected negative free cash flow in 2020 and 2021,
reflecting the outspending of internally retained cash flow from Colonial's
capital spending plans and dividends. The revolving bank credit
facility is subject to an EBITDA to Interest coverage ratio of greater
than 3.0x. Drawings under the bank facility are not subject
to Material Adverse Change clauses. Moody's anticipates Colonial
will maintain adequate covenant headroom. Colonial's next long-term
debt maturity occurs on October 15, 2020 when $275 million
of 3.5% notes come due.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook assumes Colonial will continue to maintain its
low business risk profile and take steps to maintain a reasonable leverage
profile if EBITDA declines meaningfully due to COVID-19 related
demand reduction. Colonial's ratings could be negatively affected
by aggressive debt financed expansion or increased owner distributions,
above historical levels. Debt to EBITDA over 3.5x could
also lead to a downgrade. Colonial's rating could be upgraded if
the company can sustain debt/EBITDA of 2x or if it can improve asset diversification
without hurting its business profile or significantly increasing debt.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Colonial Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Alpharetta,
Georgia, owns an interstate pipeline delivering liquid petroleum
products from refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi,
and Alabama throughout the Southeast, Mid Atlantic and Northeast
United States.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Arvinder Saluja, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
