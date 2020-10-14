Moody's assigns A3 rating to KB Capital's proposed USD senior unsecured debt

Hong Kong, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 foreign-currency
senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by
KB Capital Co.,Ltd.
The net proceeds from the new bonds will be used primarily for general
corporate purposes, including KB Capital's overseas business
operations.
The rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of final documentation,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
The outlook on KB Capital is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt
rating is in line with KB Capital's A3 long-term foreign-currency
issuer rating, reflecting the structure of the proposed issuance.
The bond will rank pari passu with all other present and future unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KB Capital's A3 foreign-currency issuer rating incorporates the
company's standalone assessment of ba1 and a four-notch uplift
for affiliate support, reflecting a very high likelihood of support
from its parent, KB Financial Group Inc. (A1 stable),
if necessary.
The main drivers of KB Capital's ba1 standalone assessment are its stable
asset quality due to a high portion of prime borrowers with high credit
scores, as well as its stable profitability, supported by
the company's strong franchise in Korea's auto financing market.
These strengths are offset by the company's weak capital adequacy and
leverage compared to its domestic peers, as well as its weak cash
flow and liquidity.
Moody's assumption of affiliate support for KB Capital reflects (1) its
100% ownership by KB Financial Group; (2) its long-term
strategic importance to KB Financial Group, despite its relatively
small contribution of around 2% to the group's consolidated assets;
(3) the interconnectedness within the group; (4) reputational risks;
and (5) the track record of support from its parent.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Moody's could upgrade KB Capital's rating if Kookmin Bank's
(Aa3/Aa3 stable, a3) or KB Financial Group's ratings are upgraded.
Moody's will also consider raising KB Capital's standalone assessment
if the company strengthens its capital adequacy, with its tangible
common equity/tangible managed assets ratio rising above 10%,
while maintaining profitability above 1.0% and stable asset
quality, with its problem loans/gross loans ratio below 1.5%
on a sustained basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Moodys could downgrade the ratings if there are signs that KB Capital's
strategic importance to KB Financial Group has declined, or if Kookmin
Bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) is downgraded. Moody's
will also consider lowering KB Capital's standalone assessment if the
company's capital adequacy weakens, with its tangible common equity/tangible
managed assets ratio falling below 6%, or if its asset quality
weakens significantly, with its problem loans/gross loans ratio
and net charge-offs/average gross loans ratio both rising above
2% on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
KB Capital Co.,Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of
KB Financial Group Inc. and is headquartered in Seoul. Its
consolidated assets totaled KRW12.2 trillion ($10.1
billion) as of the end of June 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
