Moody's assigns A3 rating to Kutxabank's senior unsecured debt

Madrid, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned an A3 rating to the senior unsecured debt to be issued by Kutxabank, S.A. (Kutxabank). The A3 rating has a stable outlook.

All other ratings and assessments remain unaffected by today's rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior unsecured debt rating reflects the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1 as well as the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates a low loss-given-failure for these instruments in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a one notch of uplift from the Adjusted BCA; and a low probability of government support, which also results in no further uplift.

The A3 senior unsecured debt rating is driven by Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain sufficient buffers of eligible debt in order to comfortably comply with its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) set at 17.60% of its Total Risk Exposure Amount by 1 January 2024. The rating agency anticipates that the bank will refinance over the next 12 to 18 months maturing loss absorbing debt instruments and has aligned its Advanced LGF analysis with these issuance volumes, considering the bank's MREL funding plan for 2024.

The outlook on Kutxabank's senior unsecured debt rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation of steady performance over the next 12-18 months despite more difficult operating conditions for Spanish banks. The stable outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation that Kutxabank will maintain current volumes of loss absorbing debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Kutxabank's senior unsecured debt rating could be upgraded following an upgrade of its BCA. However, an upgrade of Kutxabank's BCA of baa1 is unlikely as long as the Spanish government bond rating remains at Baa1. A bank's BCA would not typically exceed the sovereign rating under Moody's Banks Methodology unless the interdependence between the creditworthiness of the bank and that of the sovereign were limited, which is not the case.

Kutxabank's senior unsecured debt rating could be downgraded following a downgrade of its BCA. Downward pressure on the bank's BCA could develop as a result of: (1) a significant increase in the stock of non-performing loans and/or other problem exposures well beyond Moody's expectation; and (2) a weakening of Kutxabank's internal capital-generation and risk-absorption capacity as a result of a lower profitability.

Kutxabank's senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded if the amount of MREL eligible debt were to decline from current volumes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

