Moody's assigns A3 rating to NH Investment & Securities' proposed USD senior unsecured debt

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 foreign currency senior unsecured
debt rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by NH Investment &
Securities Co., Ltd (NH I&S).
The outlook on NH I&S is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes are in line with
NH I&S' long-term issuer rating. This is because
the senior unsecured notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of NH I&S, and
will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari passu
with other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the company.
Proceeds from the senior unsecured notes will be used for general corporate
purposes and investments in its global business. Also, the
company plans to diversify its funding structure with long-term
debt.
The rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of final documentation,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
Moody's does not intend to assign ratings to notes for which the payment
of principal or interest is variable and contractually dependent on the
occurrence of a non-credit-linked event or the performance
of an index (non-credit-linked notes).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade NH I&S' ratings if NH Financial Group (NH FG)
further raises its stake in NH I&S and NongHyup Bank's (Bank
Deposit: A1, Senior Unsecured: A1, BCA:
baa2, positive) credit profile strengthens further, lifting
NH FG's capacity to support NH I&S.
NH I&S' standalone assessment could be upgraded if its (1) the company's
funding and liquidity profile improves by securing long-term capital;
(2) its profitability increases on a sustained basis; or (3) its
risk appetite reduces, lowering its leverage.
Moody's could downgrade NH I&S' ratings if, on a sustained basis,
(1) the company faces significant challenges in maintaining a stable funding
profile and liquidity; (2) the company takes higher risks,
with its risk appetite ratio above 35% and leverage ratio above
13x; (3) earnings volatility rises markedly; or (4) the financial
standing of NH FG weakens as represented by a lower BCA of NongHyup Bank,
which could lead to lower affiliate support.
Moody's assessment of a weaker operating environment in Korea could also
lead to a downgrade of NH I&S' ratings. Any change in regulations
that weakens the framework for government support could also result in
a downgrade of the company's ratings.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
NH I&S, which is headquartered in Seoul, reported consolidated
total assets of KRW60.2 trillion (USD53.3 billion) as of
the end of June 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Younghun Kim
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077