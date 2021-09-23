Moody's assigns A3 rating to NH Investment & Securities' proposed USD senior unsecured debt

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd (NH I&S).

The outlook on NH I&S is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes are in line with NH I&S' long-term issuer rating. This is because the senior unsecured notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of NH I&S, and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari passu with other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

Proceeds from the senior unsecured notes will be used for general corporate purposes and investments in its global business. Also, the company plans to diversify its funding structure with long-term debt.

The rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

Moody's does not intend to assign ratings to notes for which the payment of principal or interest is variable and contractually dependent on the occurrence of a non-credit-linked event or the performance of an index (non-credit-linked notes).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade NH I&S' ratings if NH Financial Group (NH FG) further raises its stake in NH I&S and NongHyup Bank's (Bank Deposit: A1, Senior Unsecured: A1, BCA: baa2, positive) credit profile strengthens further, lifting NH FG's capacity to support NH I&S.

NH I&S' standalone assessment could be upgraded if its (1) the company's funding and liquidity profile improves by securing long-term capital; (2) its profitability increases on a sustained basis; or (3) its risk appetite reduces, lowering its leverage.

Moody's could downgrade NH I&S' ratings if, on a sustained basis, (1) the company faces significant challenges in maintaining a stable funding profile and liquidity; (2) the company takes higher risks, with its risk appetite ratio above 35% and leverage ratio above 13x; (3) earnings volatility rises markedly; or (4) the financial standing of NH FG weakens as represented by a lower BCA of NongHyup Bank, which could lead to lower affiliate support.

Moody's assessment of a weaker operating environment in Korea could also lead to a downgrade of NH I&S' ratings. Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support could also result in a downgrade of the company's ratings.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NH I&S, which is headquartered in Seoul, reported consolidated total assets of KRW60.2 trillion (USD53.3 billion) as of the end of June 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

