Moody's assigns A3 rating to NH Investment & Securities' proposed USD senior unsecured debt

Hong Kong, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of A3 to the proposed USD notes to be issued by NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd (NH I&S). The outlook on NH I&S is stable.

NH I&S will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for general corporate purposes and investments in its global business, and – in the case of the green bond tranche – to finance new or existing projects that are consistent with the eligibility criteria set out in NH I&S' Sustainable Financing Framework.

The rating on the notes is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft document that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes is in line with NH I&S' long-term issuer rating. This is because the senior unsecured notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of NH I&S, and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari passu with other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP

Moody's could upgrade NH I&S' ratings if NH Financial Group (NH FG) further raises its stake in NH I&S and NongHyup Bank's (Bank Deposit: A1, Senior Unsecured: A1, BCA: baa2, positive) credit profile strengthens, increasing NH FG's capacity to support NH I&S.

NH I&S' standalone assessment could be upgraded if the company's funding profile and liquidity improve with long-term capital; profitability increases on a sustained basis; or risk appetite reduces, lowering its leverage.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

Moody's could downgrade NH I&S' ratings if, on a sustained basis, the company faces significant difficulties in maintaining a stable funding profile and liquidity; the company takes higher risks, with its risk appetite ratio above 35% and leverage ratio above 13x; the company's earnings volatility rises markedly; or the financial standing of NH FG weakens, indicated by a lower Baseline Credit Assessment of NongHyup Bank, which can lead to lower affiliate support.

Moody's assessment of a weaker operating environment in Korea could also lead to a downgrade of NH I&S' ratings. Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support could also result in a downgrade of the company's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NH I&S, which is headquartered in Seoul, reported consolidated total assets of KRW61.7 trillion (USD47 billion) as of the end of March 2022. The company provides a wide range of financial services ranging from institutional sales, wealth management and investment advisory services to corporate finance and trading.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

