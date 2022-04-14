Moody's assigns A3 rating to New Jersey Economic Development Authority's School Facilities Construction Refunding Bonds

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the State of New Jersey's $120.1 million School Facilities Construction Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series RRR; $173 million School Facilities Construction Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series SSS (Federally Taxable); $467.1 million School Facilities Construction Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series TTT (Forward Delivery), and $180.6 million School Facilities Construction Refunding Bonds, 2024 Series UUU (Forward Delivery) and $219.4 million School Facilities Construction Refunding Bonds, 2025 Series VVV (Forward Delivery). As indicated by their names, three series are being sold for future delivery: the Series TTT bonds have a December 1, 2022, delivery date; the Series UUU bonds have an April 15, 2024, delivery, and the Series VVV bonds will be delivered April 15, 2025.

Moody's maintains the A3 rating assigned to the state's previously issued School Facilities Construction Bonds, of which approximately $6.9 billion are outstanding. The new bonds are expected to be priced on April 27. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 ratings on the bonds, one notch below the state's A2 issuer rating, is consistent with a strong legal structure, the essential nature of the financed projects (public school buildings) and the need for annual legislative appropriation of revenues for debt service. Approximately 80% of New Jersey's net tax-supported debt is subject to legislative appropriation, and the state's heavy reliance on subject-to-appropriation debt for capital raising efforts creates a strong incentive for the legislature to make timely annual appropriations for debt service. Debt service payment dates of June 15 and December 15 mitigate potential risk from delayed budget adoption for the state's fiscal year, which starts July 1.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on expectations that New Jersey will maintain recently improved governance practices and continue to benefit from a more proactive liability management approach and from the impact of both federal support and a better-than-expected revenue recovery after the pandemic-induced recession.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating, based on fundamental factors such as long-term liabilities and structural balance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating, based on fundamental factors such as long-term liabilities and structural balance

- Indications of reduced likelihood the state will appropriate funds for full and timely debt service payment

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable solely from anticipated lease contract payments to be made by the State of New Jersey. The state's lease payment obligation is absolute and unconditional once the legislature has appropriated sufficient funds for debt service each year. In the event of a failure by the legislature to appropriate sufficient funds for debt service, there are no substantive remedies available to the authority or to bondholders, and there is no debt service reserve fund associated with the bonds. Although the authority may issue additional bonds secured on a parity basis under the resolution, the enabling act limits the amount of outstanding debt. This provision could be amended by the legislature, although there are no plans to do so.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refinance outstanding bonds with an approximate par amount of about $1.2 billion. Annual debt service will be reduced significantly through fiscal 2026, although debt service will be higher in fiscal 2027 through 2032 as a result of the refinancing. The transaction allows the state to achieve essentially level debt service through 2031, and to provide for additional capital investment by relying on pay-go funding at a level in line with pre-existing annual debt service.

PROFILE

New Jersey is the 11th-most populous state, based on its 2020 US Census population of almost 9.3 million. The state's economy is ninth-largest, based on current-dollar state GDP of $672 billion in 2021, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

