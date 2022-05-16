Moody's assigns A3 rating to PayPal's senior unsecured note issuance

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s ("PayPal") proposed senior unsecured notes offering. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance maturities in 2022 and 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: PayPal Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

PayPal's leading global two-sided network of consumers and merchants provides a source of lasting competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving financial technology industry. The company's digital wallet service is one of the crucial technology enablers of global e-commerce. Strong revenue growth is supported by the secular trends of e-commerce share gain of retail and digital wallet share gain within e-commerce, which have long remaining runways. While the competitive landscape is increasingly intense, the breadth of PayPal's value-added service offerings and resulting customer engagement exceed digital wallet competition.

Following very strong growth during the pandemic, PayPal is going through a transition year in 2022, with a headwind from eBay's shift to managed payments, slower user growth and a redoubling of strategic focus on customer engagement. Moody's projects revenue growth of 12% in 2022, with a 4% headwind from eBay and a slowdown in international offset by continued strength in Braintree and Venmo and solid US branded checkout. Margins will compress modestly in 2022 due in part to negative revenue mix shift. In 2023, Moody's projects revenue growth to reaccelerate to mid-teens and margins to hold steady as the eBay effect subsides.

PayPal's FCF profile is strong, but can exhibit volatility due to swings in loans receivable investment (based on Moody's definition of FCF reduced by loans receivable). Moody's projects 2022 FCF/debt of 28%, with potential transition to asset-light funding for BNPL accretive to free cash flow in 2023. The company has increased share repurchases in recent quarters but the long-term target remains at 30%-40% of FCF (company definition), and we expect repurchases in 2022 to be below Moody's-adjusted FCF. The company benefits from a meaningful net cash position. The pending senior notes offering refinances $2 billion of maturities (including pre-funding $1 billion 2023 maturity) and increases cash balances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued revenue growth, Moody's gross adjusted leverage remaining below 2.5x, and high cash liquidity. The ratings could be upgraded if PayPal generates solid revenue and free cash flow growth with favorable industry dynamics, and Moody's gross adjusted leverage is sustained below 1.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth decelerates substantially, or increased business risk or competitive intensity pressure financial performance, profitability or cash flow decline materially, or Moody's gross adjusted leverage is sustained above 3x.

With adjusted net revenues of $25 billion in 2021, PayPal is a leading global financial technology company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

