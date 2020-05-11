Moody's assigns A3 rating to PayPal's senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 senior unsecured
rating to PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s ("PayPal") proposed offering
of senior notes. The outlook is stable. The net proceeds
from the offering will be used to repay outstanding revolving credit facility
balances.
"PayPal's consistent leadership of the evolution of financial
technology and e-commerce underpins its long-term credit
strength" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
PayPal's A3 rating is supported by its leading position as a global
digital payments platform enabling commerce and money movement on behalf
of consumers and merchants, its strongly cash generative profile
and ample financial flexibility. The company's digital wallet service
is one of the crucial technology enablers of global e-commerce.
Strong revenue growth is supported by the secular trends of e-commerce
share gain of retail and digital wallet share gain within e-commerce,
which have long remaining runways. While the competitive landscape
is increasingly intensifying and will necessitate investment to sustain
leadership, the breadth of PayPal's value-added service offerings
and resulting customer engagement exceed digital wallet competition,
and PayPal remains at the leading edge of technology with transformative
steps such as the early-engagement Honey Science shopping assistance
platform.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The outbreak has accelerated
e-commerce share gain of retail, driving strong growth in
PayPal's core e-commerce retail business even as overall retail
sales decline. However, the outbreak has affected PayPal's
T&E-related volumes including processing for travel platforms
such as Uber and Airbnb. E-commerce retail strength and
numerous discrete accelerators (Honey, Venmo, bill payment,
etc.) will enable PayPal to continue to grow total revenue and
EBITDA in 2020 despite declines in its T&E and eBay-related
revenues. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
PayPal follows a consistent public capital allocation strategy of investing
$1-$3 billion per year in acquisitions and returning
40%-50% of FCF to shareholders. In 2020,
PayPal will modestly exceed the acquisition target with the $4
billion acquisition of Honey, but we do not expect material additional
acquisitions in the immediate future. Liquidity is excellent with
cash and equivalents of $10.9 billion as of March 2020 resulting
in a net cash position. Moody's expects FCF of about $3
billion (net of loans receivable investment) during the cyclical trough
in 2020. Moody's regards the financial strategy as prudent
relative to PayPal's significant financial flexibility.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued revenue
and FCF growth in 2020 despite the COVID-triggered recession and
maintenance of Moody's gross adjusted leverage in the low-to-mid
2x area with meaningful cash balances. The ratings could be upgraded
if PayPal continues to generate solid revenue and FCF growth with favorable
industry dynamics and commits to sustaining Moody's gross adjusted
leverage below 1.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if
revenue growth decelerates substantially, there is an increase in
business risk or competitive intensity that pressures financial performance,
profitability or cash flow decline materially, or if Moody's
gross adjusted leverage is sustained above 3x.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: PayPal Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PayPal Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
With revenues of $17.8 billion in 2019, PayPal is
a leading financial technology company.
