Moody's assigns A3 rating to PayPal's senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s ("PayPal") proposed offering of senior notes. The outlook is stable. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay outstanding revolving credit facility balances.

"PayPal's consistent leadership of the evolution of financial technology and e-commerce underpins its long-term credit strength" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PayPal's A3 rating is supported by its leading position as a global digital payments platform enabling commerce and money movement on behalf of consumers and merchants, its strongly cash generative profile and ample financial flexibility. The company's digital wallet service is one of the crucial technology enablers of global e-commerce. Strong revenue growth is supported by the secular trends of e-commerce share gain of retail and digital wallet share gain within e-commerce, which have long remaining runways. While the competitive landscape is increasingly intensifying and will necessitate investment to sustain leadership, the breadth of PayPal's value-added service offerings and resulting customer engagement exceed digital wallet competition, and PayPal remains at the leading edge of technology with transformative steps such as the early-engagement Honey Science shopping assistance platform.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The outbreak has accelerated e-commerce share gain of retail, driving strong growth in PayPal's core e-commerce retail business even as overall retail sales decline. However, the outbreak has affected PayPal's T&E-related volumes including processing for travel platforms such as Uber and Airbnb. E-commerce retail strength and numerous discrete accelerators (Honey, Venmo, bill payment, etc.) will enable PayPal to continue to grow total revenue and EBITDA in 2020 despite declines in its T&E and eBay-related revenues. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PayPal follows a consistent public capital allocation strategy of investing $1-$3 billion per year in acquisitions and returning 40%-50% of FCF to shareholders. In 2020, PayPal will modestly exceed the acquisition target with the $4 billion acquisition of Honey, but we do not expect material additional acquisitions in the immediate future. Liquidity is excellent with cash and equivalents of $10.9 billion as of March 2020 resulting in a net cash position. Moody's expects FCF of about $3 billion (net of loans receivable investment) during the cyclical trough in 2020. Moody's regards the financial strategy as prudent relative to PayPal's significant financial flexibility.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued revenue and FCF growth in 2020 despite the COVID-triggered recession and maintenance of Moody's gross adjusted leverage in the low-to-mid 2x area with meaningful cash balances. The ratings could be upgraded if PayPal continues to generate solid revenue and FCF growth with favorable industry dynamics and commits to sustaining Moody's gross adjusted leverage below 1.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth decelerates substantially, there is an increase in business risk or competitive intensity that pressures financial performance, profitability or cash flow decline materially, or if Moody's gross adjusted leverage is sustained above 3x.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: PayPal Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PayPal Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016

With revenues of $17.8 billion in 2019, PayPal is a leading financial technology company.

