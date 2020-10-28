Moody's assigns A3 rating to Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh's (PA) Series 2020 Parking System Revenue Refunding Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an A3 rating to the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh, PA's (the authority) $24.4 million Federally Taxable Parking System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series of 2020.

At the same time Moody's affirmed the A3 rating on the $41.8 million Parking System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series A of 2015, which will be partially refunded with the Series 2020 issuance. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the authority's established market position as a low-cost provider of parking in the downtown Central Business District of the City of Pittsburgh, PA with competitive rates below private competitors and high historical utilization rates.

The authority has entered the crisis prompted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from a position of financial strength, with a solid cash balance (527 days cash on hand in fiscal 2019), low levels of debt (0.65x debt to operating revenue in fiscal 2019) and good net revenue debt service coverage ratios (2.7x in fiscal 2019).

However, demand for parking has declined substantially. Moody's expects that operating revenue will be 50% below 2019 levels in fiscal 2020 and will only recover slowly over the next 24 months. The authority has reacted swiftly by reducing operating expenditures by around $10.3 million and lowering most payments to the city proportionally with the decline in operating revenue.

Management projects a senior DSCR before transfers to the city of 2.9x on average over the next few years. However, net DSCR after payments to the city will likely remain below historic levels for an extended period of time if operating revenue does not recover to 2019 levels. Moody's expects that net DSCR after city payments will be at least around 1.1-1.2x in fiscal 2021 and 2022 and recover to around 1.5x thereafter.

The 2020 Series will support DSCRs in the next few years by extending the maturity of debt to 2032 from 2026 and reducing principal payments of the existing 2015 A bonds until 2026.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The parking industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to parking demand.

Management conservatively assumes in its projections that parking revenue will not recover to 2019 levels until at least 2025, implying that some commuter parking demand will suffer from a greater share of telecommuting. More specifically, the weaknesses in the authority's credit profile, including its exposure to reduced parking demand in particular at its parking garages reliant on commuters as well as sporting events and conventions make it vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

The authority's liquidity is solid. Historically, the authority has maintained days cash on hand of around 500 days. As of July 31, 2020, the authority had around $65 million of unrestricted and restricted cash reserves. Moody's expects that maintenance capital expenditures will be funded from operating cash flow generation and liquidity reserves. The Ninth & Penn garage replacement capital investment is currently on hold and will likely be resumed only if demand recovers to historical levels. Therefore, Moody's does not project any immediate additional future debt issuance and expects that the authority will keep a healthy level of days cash on hand of at least 400 days.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the authority's DSCR will remain above 2.5x before city transfers in the next 12 months and that the total DSCR after transfers to the city will remain above 1.1x in 2020 and 2021 and will recover 1.5x thereafter.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- DSCR before transfers to the city above 2.5x and DSCR after transfers to the city of at least 1.75x

- Maintaining solid levels of liquidity and generate sufficient operating cash flow to fund maintenance capital expenditures without the need of additional debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Limited visibility for a recovery in demand for parking and operating revenue to historical levels over the next 24 months

- Notable increase in leverage and DSCR declining below 1.4x (after transfers to the city) on a sustained basis.

LEGAL SECURITY

Pro-forma outstanding bond debt following the issuance will be around $45.3 million. The outstanding bonds are secured by a senior lien on the net revenue of the parking system. Both the rate covenant and the additional bonds test require net revenue to be sufficient to cover debt service by 1.25 times. The debt service reserve requirement is the least of (i) 10% of the principal, (ii) the maximum annual debt service; (iii) 125% of the average annual debt service.

The debt service reserve fund on the existing bonds is surety-funded by Build America Mutual Assurance Co and we expect that the new bonds will benefit from a surety-funded debt service reserve fund as well.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the 2020 bonds will be used to refund a portion of the outstanding bonds and to fund the debt service reserve fund (DSRFT) requirement relating to the 2020 bonds if the DSRF Requirement is not met by a Surety Bond.

PROFILE

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh, PA is a component unit of the City of Pittsburgh and was established in 1947 as a public corporation. The parking system consists of 10 garages and 2 attended parking lots with a combined total of 8,806 spaces (including stacked spaces) and 30 unattended parking lots and on-street parking with a combined total of about 9,372 metered spaces. The authority owns most of the assets, except for two facilities and a few small surface lots that are leased from the city and one facility that is operated by a private operator. The authority also manages and enforces a residential permit parking program. In fiscal year 2019, the authority reported consolidated operating revenue of $68.7 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

