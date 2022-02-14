Moody's assigns A3 rating to Swiss Prime Site AG; stable outlook

London, 14 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time
A3 long-term issuer rating to Swiss Prime Site AG (SPS or the company),
a real estate company focused on Switzerland. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
SPS's A3 long term rating is supported by (1) a good quality portfolio
of substantial scale that is well diversified across asset classes and
located across Switzerland's key cities (2) Switzerland's
(Government of Switzerland, Aaa stable) strong macro-economic
fundamentals and safe haven status alongside stable property markets that
provides SPS with a solid operating environment and good access to debt
and equity capital and (3) good diversity across geography, tenant
and property sector in addition to income diversity from recurring asset
management fees (4) considerable financial flexibility from a largely
unencumbered asset base, good liquidity and a weighted average debt
maturity of 5.8 years. Counterbalancing these credit strengths
are (1) third party asset and fund management activities in addition to
a small retail operation that moderately increases business risk and complexity
and introduces possible earnings volatility (2) potential risks from retail
exposure and some highly operational assets as well as potentially lower
office demand as working from home becomes more established (3) some reliance
on asset disposals as part of a capital recycling programme to fund developments
and (4) some risks from development activities and a substantial development
pipeline.
The company will remain weakly positioned in the A3 rating category until
it operates with more capacity and builds a longer track record of operating
under its recently revised 40% loan to value (LTV) leverage target.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. A resurgence of the pandemic that leads to prolonged
social restrictions and working from home guidance will worsen the operating
environment for SPS and negatively impact performance.
SPS's governance practices seem appropriate and its financial policies
including maintaining moderate leverage are supportive to its rating.
The company adheres to the typical corporate governance standards for
Swiss listed companies, including a board fully consisting of independent
directors who are re-elected every year and separation between
the chairman and CEO functions. The company's financial policies
include (1) maintaining leverage as measured by total debt / total assets
below 40% (2) keeping unencumbered assets / total assets above
80% and (3) targeting an interest coverage ratio above 7x.
SPS is committed to conducting its business in a sustainable manner and
all its new developments are planned as carbon neutral. The company
set up a Sustainability Board and aims to achieve climate neutrality in
its portfolio before 2040.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will continue to demonstrate stable operating performance and good liquidity
while keeping high occupancy levels and a balanced growth strategy.
The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that the company will
operate within its LTV leverage policy.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
SPS's leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted gross debt
/ total assets stood at 41.2% as of 30 June 2021 and Moody's
expects this ratio to trend below 40% in the next 12 to 18 months.
Moody's adjusted fixed charge coverage was strong at 6.1x
for the last twelve months to 30 June 2021, and Moody's expects
this ratio to improve to around the 7.5x level in the next 12 to
18 months as the company gains the full benefit of its recent refinancing
activities at much lower interest rates.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if all of the following factors
are met:
• Maintaining a high-quality real estate portfolio with reduced
exposure to challenged or highly operational sectors
• leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted gross debt / total
assets sustained well below 30%, with Moody's adjusted
net debt/EBITDA around 10x, and financial policies that maintain
leverage at that level
• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage sustained above 7x
Moody's could downgrade the rating for any of the following factors:
• leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted gross debt / total
assets above 40%
• weak operating performance (which could include underperformance
in the asset management and other businesses) or high vacancy rates,
or a chronic weakness in Swiss property markets
• weak liquidity or if the ratio of unencumbered assets to total
assets falls well below 80%
• if the company takes excessive risks within its development activities
• failure to maintain Moody's adjusted fixed charge coverage
above 5x
LIQUIDITY
SPS has good liquidity that is supported by two committed revolving credit
facilities (RCFs) signed on 1 December 2021 totaling CHF2.6 billion,
of which Moody's estimates the company has around CHF800 million
drawing capacity and CHF131.4 million of cash as of 30 June 2021.
The main demands on cash include spending on new developments and annual
dividends of around CHF250 million. Moody's expects SPS to
maintain good liquidity at all times supported by its policy of holding
committed RCFs to cover maturing debt plus committed development expenses
for at least 18 to 24 months.
The company has ample capacity under its various covenants.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
SPS is the largest listed Swiss real estate company by gross assets and
market capitalisation, and among the ten largest European property
companies. It owns a portfolio of 184 properties valued at around
CHF12.5 billion as of 30 June 2021. The company had a market
capitalisation of CHF6.84 billion as of 11 February 2022 with its
shares trading at CHF89.15, a 7.4% discount
to its 30 June 2021 CHF96.28 net tangible asset per share (calculated
based on the rules of the European Public Real Estate Association).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
