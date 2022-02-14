Moody's assigns A3 rating to Swiss Prime Site AG; stable outlook

London, 14 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time A3 long-term issuer rating to Swiss Prime Site AG (SPS or the company), a real estate company focused on Switzerland. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SPS's A3 long term rating is supported by (1) a good quality portfolio of substantial scale that is well diversified across asset classes and located across Switzerland's key cities (2) Switzerland's (Government of Switzerland, Aaa stable) strong macro-economic fundamentals and safe haven status alongside stable property markets that provides SPS with a solid operating environment and good access to debt and equity capital and (3) good diversity across geography, tenant and property sector in addition to income diversity from recurring asset management fees (4) considerable financial flexibility from a largely unencumbered asset base, good liquidity and a weighted average debt maturity of 5.8 years. Counterbalancing these credit strengths are (1) third party asset and fund management activities in addition to a small retail operation that moderately increases business risk and complexity and introduces possible earnings volatility (2) potential risks from retail exposure and some highly operational assets as well as potentially lower office demand as working from home becomes more established (3) some reliance on asset disposals as part of a capital recycling programme to fund developments and (4) some risks from development activities and a substantial development pipeline.

The company will remain weakly positioned in the A3 rating category until it operates with more capacity and builds a longer track record of operating under its recently revised 40% loan to value (LTV) leverage target.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. A resurgence of the pandemic that leads to prolonged social restrictions and working from home guidance will worsen the operating environment for SPS and negatively impact performance.

SPS's governance practices seem appropriate and its financial policies including maintaining moderate leverage are supportive to its rating. The company adheres to the typical corporate governance standards for Swiss listed companies, including a board fully consisting of independent directors who are re-elected every year and separation between the chairman and CEO functions. The company's financial policies include (1) maintaining leverage as measured by total debt / total assets below 40% (2) keeping unencumbered assets / total assets above 80% and (3) targeting an interest coverage ratio above 7x.

SPS is committed to conducting its business in a sustainable manner and all its new developments are planned as carbon neutral. The company set up a Sustainability Board and aims to achieve climate neutrality in its portfolio before 2040.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to demonstrate stable operating performance and good liquidity while keeping high occupancy levels and a balanced growth strategy. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that the company will operate within its LTV leverage policy.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

SPS's leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted gross debt / total assets stood at 41.2% as of 30 June 2021 and Moody's expects this ratio to trend below 40% in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's adjusted fixed charge coverage was strong at 6.1x for the last twelve months to 30 June 2021, and Moody's expects this ratio to improve to around the 7.5x level in the next 12 to 18 months as the company gains the full benefit of its recent refinancing activities at much lower interest rates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if all of the following factors are met:

• Maintaining a high-quality real estate portfolio with reduced exposure to challenged or highly operational sectors

• leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted gross debt / total assets sustained well below 30%, with Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA around 10x, and financial policies that maintain leverage at that level

• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage sustained above 7x

Moody's could downgrade the rating for any of the following factors:

• leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted gross debt / total assets above 40%

• weak operating performance (which could include underperformance in the asset management and other businesses) or high vacancy rates, or a chronic weakness in Swiss property markets

• weak liquidity or if the ratio of unencumbered assets to total assets falls well below 80%

• if the company takes excessive risks within its development activities

• failure to maintain Moody's adjusted fixed charge coverage above 5x

LIQUIDITY

SPS has good liquidity that is supported by two committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs) signed on 1 December 2021 totaling CHF2.6 billion, of which Moody's estimates the company has around CHF800 million drawing capacity and CHF131.4 million of cash as of 30 June 2021. The main demands on cash include spending on new developments and annual dividends of around CHF250 million. Moody's expects SPS to maintain good liquidity at all times supported by its policy of holding committed RCFs to cover maturing debt plus committed development expenses for at least 18 to 24 months.

The company has ample capacity under its various covenants.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

SPS is the largest listed Swiss real estate company by gross assets and market capitalisation, and among the ten largest European property companies. It owns a portfolio of 184 properties valued at around CHF12.5 billion as of 30 June 2021. The company had a market capitalisation of CHF6.84 billion as of 11 February 2022 with its shares trading at CHF89.15, a 7.4% discount to its 30 June 2021 CHF96.28 net tangible asset per share (calculated based on the rules of the European Public Real Estate Association).

