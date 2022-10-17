Moody's assigns A3 rating to Thermo Fisher's yen notes; outlook stable

New York, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 rating to the new yen-denominated senior unsecured notes offering of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ("Thermo Fisher"). There are no changes to Thermo Fisher's existing ratings including the A3 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-2 short-term rating. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds of the offering are for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Thermo Fisher's A3 rating is supported by the company's significant scale and leading market position in the life science industry. The rating also reflects the strength of the company's revenue growth and good free cash flow. Further, Thermo Fisher has strong geographic, product and end-user market diversity, as well as a recurring and historically predictable revenue stream as more than half of revenue is generated from the sale of consumables and services. The acquisition of PPD, Inc. bolstered Thermo Fisher's service offerings and deepened its relationships with key biopharmaceutical customers. COVID response revenues will continue to enhance earnings, albeit at a declining rate as the pandemic continues to ebb globally.

Tempering these strengths, the rating is constrained by an aggressive stance toward acquisitions, and shareholder payouts. Moody's expects that Thermo Fisher will continue these activities in light of its capital allocation policies which include $48 billion of anticipated capital deployment from 2023 to 2025, 60%-75% of which is targeted for acquisitions.

Social and governance considerations are material Thermo Fisher's ratings. Ongoing revenue related to the company's COVID-19 products and services benefit the credit profile in the form of higher cash flow, which is likely to be used for acquisitions that enhance Thermo Fisher's business profile. From a governance standpoint, Thermo Fisher's articulated financial policies through 2025 will involve steadily increasing debt to fund acquisitions and shareholder payouts. However, the company has demonstrated a consistent track record for deleveraging following large acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Thermo Fisher's good track record of deleveraging and strong free cash flow, and Moody's expectation that any material debt-financed acquisitions would be followed by rapid deleveraging such that debt/EBITDA declines below 3.25x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Thermo Fisher continues solid operating performance, and demonstrates a reduced appetite for large debt-financed acquisitions, as well as a commitment to more conservative financial policies. Specifically, if Moody's believes Thermo Fisher will operate with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.75x on a sustained basis, the ratings could be upgraded.

The ratings could be downgraded if Thermo Fisher adopts more aggressive financial policies, or faces a material slowdown of core business growth. Specifically, debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.25x could result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, and provides software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. Revenues for the 12 months ended July 2, 2022 totaled approximately $43 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

