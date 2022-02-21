info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A3 rating to grundbesitz europa [DWS Grundbesitz GmbH]; stable outlook

21 Feb 2022

Frankfurt am Main, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A3 long-term issuer rating to grundbesitz europa [DWS Grundbesitz GmbH] ("grundbesitz europa", or the issuer), a perpetual real estate fund managed by DWS Grundbesitz GmbH. Moody's also assigned an A3 rating to the senior unsecured benchmark bond expected to be issued by DWS Grundbesitz GmbH acting for the account of grundbesitz europa. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The A3 rating reflects a strong financial profile with very low leverage for a fund within a regulatory framework that contains the fund's risk appetite" says Oliver Schmitt, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for grundbesitz europa. "The rating also incorporates typical fund risks such as equity redemptions potentially leading to increased cash outflows and rising leverage".

RATINGS RATIONALE

grundbesitz europa's A3 rating reflects (i) a strong financial profile evidenced by very low leverage measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets, (ii) a regulatory framework that contains the funds' risk appetite with respect to leverage, liquidity and business activities, along with regulatory oversight, and (iii) the fund's good quality asset base (iv) and long track record.

The rating is constrained by (i) redemption risks of non-permanent capital with ultimate risk of fund liquidation, mitigated by sizeable liquidity holdings; (ii) risk of procyclical investment behaviour given investment and divestment volumes depend on investor equity inflows and outflows, (iii) limited linkage to the asset manager, although mitigated by financial strength as well as governance and performance track record of DWS, majority owned by Deutsche Bank AG (A2 positive), (iv) high dividend distributions as part of the fund concept, and (v) relatively modest scale compared to peers with similar ratings.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the fund will continue to invest in high quality assets, keeping its material scale, while maintaining high liquidity reserves at a relatively stable Moody's adjusted debt/asset ratio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could materialise if

• The fund develops materially greater scale and larger footprint in asset types with stronger operating performance outlook

• The fund sustains very high liquidity buffers to offset potential severe equity redemption request scenarios, including large legacy investor redemptions

• Moody's-adjusted Debt/Asset sustained below 15%

A rating downgrade could materialise if

• Failure to retain sufficient liquidity, including substantial redemption requests potentially leading to a suspension of redemption of shares

• Moody's-adjusted Debt/Asset sustained above 25%, or

• Material credit or governance concerns arising for DWS

• Sustained weakening in operating performance or sustained material decline in scale

LIQUIDITY

The fund's liquidity situation is solid. The main liquidity risk stems from the redemption of shares, partially mitigated by high liquidity reserves and a suspension of redemption if liquidity reserves are low or drop below a legal 5% minimum requirement as % of the fund's net asset value. We also expect management to consider refinancing requirements well in advance. The fund will distribute dividends that we expect to exceed operating cash flows, and has substantial committed purchases partially offset by committed sales. The fund benefits from a very sizeable liquidity base of just below €1.4 billion in cash and marketable debt securities as of September 2021. The fund has less of €500 of debt maturities until end of December 2023 as of September 2021, part of which will be repaid with proceeds from recent asset sales.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

We take into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. For grundbesitz europa, the ESG strategy is part of DWS' overall ESG framework for its real estate platform. The fund is an Article 8 SFDR fund, which promotes reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions. Within all offices DWS owns in its platform, it aims to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon emission intensity and a 30% reduction in energy intensity by 2030 compared to 2017. The majority of the fund assets have green building certifications, and the fund is participating in GRESB scoring since 2012 (latest 4star rating and a score of 84/100).

The fund nature inherently comes with conflicts of interest, but DWS as fund manager has a long history of running investment funds across multiple business cycles. The conflicts among funds within DWS are managed by a bespoke process of priorisation.

We also consider financial policy and adherence to that a governance factor. In the case of grundbesitz europa, DWS manages the fund with clear headroom to the legal limits imposed by the German Investment Code, in particular with respect to liquidity and leverage. At the same time there is no control over shareholder redemption requests that can -- within regulatory limits and mitigants - substantially change the fund's liquidity situation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

grundbesitz europa is a Pan-European, open-ended real estate mutual fund operated under the German investment code (KAGB), focused on core properties with some core+ activities. The fund owns 9.7bn real estate assets as of 30 September 2021 mainly through direct ownership or via majority and minority-owned special purpose vehicles (SPV's). The fund (including predecessor fund) has been operating since 1970. It is managed by a subsidiary of DWS, which is around 79.5% owned by Deutsche Bank AG (A2 positive). The majority of the fund's shareholders are private individuals.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

